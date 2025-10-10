Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2032

The North America and Asia-Pacific region collectively accounted for around 72.46% share in 2022.

The power over ethernet (poe) lighting market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Wattage (Upto 25 Watt, and Above 25 Watt), and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global power over ethernet lighting industry generated $0.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/124869 Prime determinants of growthThe power over ethernet lighting market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in global connectivity demand, and government initiatives and investments. In addition, during the forecast period, the power over ethernet lighting market is expected to witness an increase in demand for intelligent workplaces in developing regions such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. On the contrary, high initial costs of PoE equipment, accessories and services restrain the power over ethernet lighting market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rise in demand for intelligent workplace is expected to provide prolific growth opportunities for industry in upcoming years.The Hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in commercial and industrial sectors, where high intensity of light emitting diode (LED) light is required. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.07% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the growing adoption of light emitting diode (LED) across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, and mining.The Above 25 Watt segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on wattage, the above 25 watt segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the upto 25 watt segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.07% from 2023 to 2032 due to versatile and cost-effective solution for both residential and commercial environments globally.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f4b064e099a06ffcfbd593bf18023050 The Commercial segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue. In addition, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.87% from 2023 to 2032 due to rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data-driven insights presents opportunities for PoE lighting systems to integrate with analytics platforms, enabling predictive maintenance, occupancy sensing, and space utilization analysis. The market for PoE lighting in commercial applications is poised for growth as organizations seek sustainable and intelligent lighting solutions to enhance energy efficiency, user comfort, and operational efficiency in their facilities.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue. Asia-Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest CAGR of 32.12%, owing to the region has a strong focus on technology innovation and digital transformation, making it receptive to cutting-edge solutions like PoE lighting. The combination of urban development, market potential, and technological advancements positions the Asia-Pacific region as a promising market for the growth and adoption of PoE lighting technology.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/124869 Leading Market Players:ALLNet GmbHAxis LightingCisco SystemsH.E. WilliamsHerbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)Hubbell Inc.Molex (Koch Industries)Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)Ubiquiti Networks Inc.Wipro Lighting𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧: Power Amplifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-amplifier-market Power Transistors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-transistors-market-A187501 Power Semiconductor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-semiconductor-market Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-over-ethernet-poe-lighting-market-A124385

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.