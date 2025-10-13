Award-Winning Memoir—Finding Real Yoga—Chronicles Daren Black’s Journey from Adversity to Inner Peace

Finding Real Yoga Darren Black

Blending memoir and spiritual insight, Finding Real Yoga reveals how discipline, devotion, and ancient wisdom can guide modern seekers toward peace.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding Real Yoga, a memoir by author and spiritual teacher Daren Black, has earned multiple honors, including the Pencraft Literary Excellence Award for Best Book in Nonfiction Biography, and five-star recognitions from Literary Global, Reader Views, Readers’ Favorite, and Literary Titan. Blending ancient yogic wisdom with modern experience, the book chronicles Black’s path from personal suffering to spiritual renewal under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Through his story, Black illustrates how disciplined practice and self-awareness can lead to lasting peace and healing.A LIFE TRANSFORMED BY BREATH, GRACE AND DEVOTIONAfter facing homelessness and emotional devastation, Daren Black turned to yoga not as a lifestyle trend but as a means of survival and recovery. His journey spans decades of study, hardship, and spiritual growth, revealing how steady practice and self-discipline can restore balance and resilience. Finding Real Yoga also explores how ancient traditions such as breathwork, meditation, and Ayurveda can serve as tools for healing and personal transformation.“Writing Finding Real Yoga helped me see past experiences with gratitude and clarity,” said Black. “I hope readers find something of their own journey in its pages.”Barry Rosen, yoga teacher and author of Signs of Life from the Astrological Zodiac, said, “Daren Black offers a rare personal journey with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the amazing insights of that journey, including his first trip to India and early [TTC] course in Canada. Daren was fortunate to meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1988. The book is easy to read as it is organized in small sections, with each offering unique insights and pearls of wisdom. It has an excellent section on Narada's Bhakti Sutras and many gems from the early days in the Indian ashram from 1991. This intimate portrait is a rare glimpse into two beautiful souls, and Daren's humility and Sri Sri's love pour from every page.”ANCIENT WISDOM MEETS MODERN STRUGGLESAt its core, Finding Real Yoga explores the practical application of ancient teachings to modern challenges. Through the disciplines of breathwork, Ayurveda, and meditation, Black recounts how he overcame debilitating fatigue, chronic pain, and despair, ultimately rebuilding his health and sense of purpose. His reflections on karma, self-discipline, and personal empowerment are presented in clear, relatable terms drawn from lived experience.A VOICE FOR THE SPIRITUAL SEEKERFinding Real Yoga extends beyond memoir to serve as a resource for those navigating spiritual or emotional challenges. Black contrasts Westernized approaches to yoga with traditional practices rooted in devotion, discipline, and self-awareness. His writing emphasizes authenticity over aesthetics, offering a grounded understanding of yoga as a complete system of transformation.“I loved the honesty in Daren Black’s journey—it’s raw, reflective, and truly moving,” said reviewer Stephorrion. “The tone is calm and inspiring, ideal for anyone exploring yoga beyond the mat. This book doesn’t just teach—it transforms.”AN INVITATION TO GROWFor readers facing physical, emotional, or spiritual challenges, Finding Real Yoga offers rich perspectives on recovery, meaning, and growth—grounded in ancient teachings and lived experience. The narrative includes reflections on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s teachings, moments of humor and humility among students, and stories that illuminate the balance between devotion and human imperfection.Inside the book, readers will find:• Vital insights regarding love, karma, meditation, and healing.• Timeless keys of self-improvement and spiritual growth.• Modern and ancient perspectives on religion and spirituality.• The science of yoga versus a modern yoga class.PRAISE FOR FINDING REAL YOGASpiritual leaders, long-time practitioners, and sacred memoir fans alike are praising Finding Real Yoga for its raw honesty and timeless wisdom:“FINDING REAL YOGA is an important book!! A rare glimpse of a living, Christ-like saint, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, from his beloved student, Daren Black. Your heart will be touched and your soul expanded as Daren recounts experiences from his 30+ years of a personal relationship with Sri Sri. Daren is able to relay sacred experiences, and ancient wisdom from Sri Sri in a relaxed, and often humorous, style. FINDING REAL YOGA is a ‘MUST READ!!’” — Miriam Austin, author of Yoga for Wimps and Cool Yoga Tricks“When you reach the end of this enlightening, eloquent book, you realize you've taken the first steps on a spiritual journey, and so now it's up to you as to how far you will travel. If you love yoga or just want to know a more complete story of it from one person's perspective, put Finding Real Yoga by Daren Black at the top of your reading list.” — Tammy Ruggles for Reader Views“Finding Real Yoga isn’t just a book about yoga, it’s a book about finding your footing when everything feels shaky. I’d recommend it to anyone who’s curious about yoga beyond the mat, especially those who feel like they’re stumbling their way through spiritual life.” Literary Titan Book Review“Finding Real Yoga is more than a memoir, it is an extraordinary guide for anyone seeking genuine spiritual growth. The inclusion of a comprehensive bibliography and numerous inspiring notes from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also provide valuable resources. This book is a treasure for readers at any stage of their spiritual path. The messages of empowerment, authenticity, and inner peace will resonate deeply. Readers will enjoy rereading it.” — Paige Lovitt for Reader Views“A Truly Wise and Wonderful book! As a long-time yoga and meditation practitioner, I found this book honest, and helpful, about how our struggles take us deeper and deeper into our spiritual hearts. I particularly enjoyed the stories of grace and wisdom from the author's relationship with his Guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Read this book — it will expand your consciousness!!” — Yogini“Daren Black brings ancient wisdom to life through his personal story. The tone is humble and wise. Perfect for readers craving depth and purpose. A grounding guide you'll want to return to.” — TJ Brown, Author of the Summerset Abbey Series“Narrated with heart and humor, Finding Real Yoga explores the relationship between master and student. It offers powerful lessons, including the science of love and the power of meditation, insights into personal development and spiritual growth, and how to transform one's life through yoga and Ayurveda. This book will teach readers the true meaning of acceptance and authenticity, the importance of daily practice (abhyasa), and the interconnectedness of love and consciousness. Daren Black's book is one of the finest works I have read on yoga; it is entertaining and utterly inspiring.” — Romuald Dzemo, Readers’ Favorite Reviewer“This book goes far beyond the poses and fitness that most people think of as yoga. The author shares how yoga and spirituality helped him rebuild his life from hardship and pain. I was inspired by how much light can come even from dark times. It’s a book I’ll return to whenever I need grounding.” — Patricia GálvezAVAILABILITYFinding Real Yoga (ISBN: 978-1735082301, Independently Published, 2025) is available now at FindingRealYoga.com and on Amazon . Available from other retailers after 10/27/25.ABOUT THE AUTHORDaren Black began practicing yoga and meditation in the 1970s and has maintained a dedicated daily practice ever since. After meeting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1988, he experienced a profound personal transformation. Today, he runs PracticalAyurveda.com , a platform offering accessible guidance in Ayurvedic health and spiritual growth. He is devoted to helping others utilize wisdom and healing tools that change lives.For media inquiries, interviews, etc., contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.