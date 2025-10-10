Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market Size Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market Forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1.5 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising concern of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and eye & joint deterioration is propelling the consumption of omega-3 fish oil in pharmaceutical and supplements & functional food application segments in the region.The Asia Pacific fish oil industry is largely affected by the demand-supply gap, caused by stringent fishing quotas and adverse climatic conditions in the major fish producing countries. However, increasing fish oil production through fish by-products (such as the head, viscera and backbone of the fish) would minimize the demand-supply gap to a certain extent.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1179 The report covers a detailed study of key players such as Copeinca AS, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Corpesca SA, TripleNine, Omega Protein Corporation, Arbee and Mukka Sea Foods Industries.Presently, aquaculture application segment accounts for about 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific fish oil market revenue. China would continue to consolidate its leading position due to a high concentration of the aquaculture industry.Aquaculture application segment consumes about 5/7th of the APAC fish oil market. More than 80% of the fish oil is consumed by the aquaculture industry in China, and similar trend is observed across Vietnam and Indonesia as well. Supplements & functional food forms the second largest fish oil consumer segment and would emerge as one of the fastest growing segments over the forecast period. Japan held 2/3rd of the fish oil consumed in supplement and functional food application market. A significant rise in health concerns among Japans geriatric population, fuels a demand of nutritional and pharmaceutical grade fish oil in Asia Pacific region.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d5e23a65c3b0394ced5b764e68f9f08f Key companies, such as Triple Nine A/S and Omega Protein Corporation are primarily focusing on merger and acquisition as key strategies in order to strengthen their presence in potential fish oil markets across Asia Pacific region.Key Findings of Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market Over the forecast period, supplement & functional foods and pharmaceuticals would emerge as the most lucrative fish oil application segments3/5th of the Asia Pacific fish oil market is captured by China and Japan collectivelyMost of the fish oil consumed in Asia is produced from AnchoviesSalmon and Trout are the two fish species that consumes the largest volume of aqua grade fish oilVietnam is among the top crude fish oil suppliers to ChinaAquaculture and supplement & functional food are considered as the most attractive segment for investors in Asia pacific fish oil marketRequest For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1179

