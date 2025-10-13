LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market?

The market for data mining and visualization in the lifescience sector has seen a swift expansion in recent years. The market scale is projected to increase from $3.71 billion in 2024 to $4.21 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is due to a surge in the use of electronic health records, an increase in genomics and proteomics research, the widespread integration of AI and machine learning, heightened demand for real-time clinical insights, and a growing emphasis on big data analytics within the healthcare sector.

The market for lifescience data mining and visualization is projected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, swelling to a size of $6.85 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This escalating growth during the forecast epoch is linked to several factors - an augmented usage of bioinformatics tools, surge in clinically researched data production, advancing partnerships between pharmaceutical and technology firms, enhancement in imaging and visualization strategies, and an emerging focus on data-oriented drug discovery. Noteworthy trends anticipated during this impending period encompass progress in AI-powered analytics, the emergence of cloud-supported data platforms, advancements in dynamic visualization instruments, leaps in multi-omics data amalgamation, and proliferation of predictive modeling methodologies.

Download a free sample of the lifescience data mining and visualization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28258&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Global Market Growth?

The escalating requirement for personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the expansion of the life science data mining and visualization market. Personalized medicine is based on individualized medical treatments according to a person’s genetic composition, lifestyle, and environmental factors, delivering more accurate and effective healthcare. The popularity of personalized medicine is increasing as it provides specific treatments designed for individuals, enhancing results and reducing side effects. Data mining and visualization in life science plays a crucial role in personalized medicine, converting intricate patient data into useful insights that facilitate precise, personalized treatments. For example, the US-based non-profit organization, Personalized Medicine Coalition, announced in February 2024 that in 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients suffering from rare diseases, a notable increase from the 6 approvals in 2022. Hence, the rising demand for personalized medicine is positively influencing the growth of the life science data mining and visualization market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market?

Major players in the LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• SAP SE

• Amgen Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• ICON plc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market In The Future?

Leading corporations partaking in the life science data mining and visualization industry are focusing their attention on the production of groundbreaking items such as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) which consolidate a variety of real-world information sources. Additionally, they are implementing advanced analytics and building interactive visualization instruments that fuel swift, data-oriented verdicts in commercial, clinical, and research operations. The term Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is used to describe a cloud-based environment that equips developers and organizations with the necessary apparatus, structure, and services to fashion, implement, and control applications devoid of the intricacy linked with the overseeing of fundamental software or hardware. For instance, CitiusTech, a health information technology firm based in the U.S., introduced CitiusTech HealthSPARX, an integrated real-world data (RWD) platform in February 2025. This is explicitly constructed for life sciences groups aimed at simplifying data management and boosting insights with the aid of progressive, AI-centric analytics. HealthSPARX allows for the flawless integration of various datasets, fortifies analytic capacity suitable for regulatory purposes, and promotes swift, cooperative decision-making in commercial, clinical, and research operations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market Report?

The lifescience data mining and visualization market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence Tools, Natural Language Processing, Data Visualization Tools, Statistical Analysis Software

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Deployment Models, Software As A Service (SaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS)

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Genomics And Genetic Research, Clinical Data Analysis, Patient Health Monitoring, Epidemiology Studies

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Healthcare Providers, Research Institutions And Academic Entities

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Data Integration Software, Data Analysis And Statistical Software, Data Visualization Tools, Predictive Analytics Software, Machine Learning And artificial intelligence (AI) Platforms

2) By Services: Data Management Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services

View the full lifescience data mining and visualization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lifescience-data-mining-and-visualization-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Industry?

In the LifeScience Data Mining and Visualization Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the predominant region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected as the region with the most rapid growth for the forecasted period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global LifeScience Data Mining And Visualization Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/life-science-analytics-global-market-report

Life Science Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/life-science-software-global-market-report

Biological Data Visualization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biological-data-visualization-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.