Mainstreet Expands HP POS Solutions in Dallas–Fort Worth Through Partnership with Conflux Systems and HTG

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstreet Inc. today announced the expansion of its HP retail technology services through its new partnership with Conflux Systems and its subsidiary HTG. The collaboration strengthens Mainstreet’s position as a leading POS service company in Dallas TX and enhances its ability to deliver advanced HP POS System solutions across the Dallas–Fort Worth region.Mainstreet has long been a trusted provider of HP retail technology, offering HP Point Of Sale System solutions in Dallas TX and HP POS System support in Fort Worth TX. With Conflux Systems and HTG, Mainstreet now offers a broader suite of services that include POS rollout services Dallas TX, point of sale integration Fort Worth TX, and POS hardware configuration Dallas TX. This expanded capability enables retailers, restaurants, and enterprises to modernize their technology environments and improve customer experiences.The partnership leverages Mainstreet’s expertise with HP Engage POS Dallas TX and HP Engage One Pro Fort Worth TX systems, providing end-to-end retail POS systems Dallas TX for industries ranging from retail and restaurant operations to healthcare and finance. Through this collaboration, Mainstreet delivers scalable, secure, and efficient POS solutions designed to optimize business performance.“Mainstreet has always been focused on helping retailers and restaurants deploy and manage the latest HP point of sale technologies,” said Debbie Simurda, Vice President of Business Enablement at Mainstreet Inc. “Partnering with Conflux Systems and HTG allows us to combine our HP POS leadership with their expertise in software development, business intelligence, and cybersecurity — ensuring our customers get the most advanced retail solutions available.”Raj Charmarthi, President of Conflux Systems, added, “Mainstreet’s deep experience in HP POS rollout and service delivery perfectly complements Conflux’s IT and staffing expertise, along with HTG’s end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to help businesses implement next-generation HP POS solutions and nationwide deployments with unmatched quality and scale.”Mainstreet, Conflux Systems, and HTG together offer comprehensive retail and technology services that include point of sale systems Fort Worth TX, restaurant POS systems Dallas TX, and HP POS support services designed for growing enterprises. The combined organization delivers powerful solutions to help businesses improve efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction.About Mainstreet Inc.Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Mainstreet Inc. is a retail technology leader specializing in HP POS solutions, retail system integration, and nationwide POS rollout services. Mainstreet delivers HP Engage POS Dallas TX solutions, HP POS System Fort Worth TX deployments, and retail POS systems Dallas TX for a wide range of industries including retail, hospitality, and healthcare.About Conflux SystemsConflux Systems is a global technology and consulting company providing software development, staffing, payroll, and offshore IT services. Conflux helps organizations achieve operational efficiency and business transformation through scalable IT solutions and data-driven innovation.About HTGHTG, a subsidiary of Conflux Systems, delivers end-to-end IT solutions spanning data analytics, business intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology infrastructure. HTG supports enterprises with secure, scalable solutions that drive digital transformation and improve performance.Contact:2510 West Main Street, Unit 100Grand Prairie, Texas 75050

