Exponential Growth Expected for PMI Foam Market With Complete SWOT Analysis by Forecast From 2025 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global PMI foam market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rapid expansion of the aerospace and defense industries and the increasing dependency on transportation. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $47.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $73.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Europe led the market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue.

Key Growth Drivers and Challenges:-The market's expansion is primarily fueled by:- Booming aerospace and defense industry, which increasingly utilizes PMI foam for lightweight structural applications.- Rising transportation dependency, driving demand for lightweight, durable materials that improve efficiency.However, epoxy compatibility issues continue to challenge market growth. On the brighter side, favorable government initiatives supporting wind energy are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Market Segmentation Insights:-By Application:- The transportation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 about one-third of total revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030.- The aerospace and defense segment is poised for the fastest growth, registering a projected CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.By Region:- Europe led the global market in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lead through 2030.- Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.Key Market Players:-The report profiles leading players operating in the global PMI foam market, including:- 3A Composites Holding AG, Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Diab Group, Evonik Industries AG, Jiaxing Sky Composites Co. Ltd., SABIC, Solvay S.A., and Zotefoams Plc.

