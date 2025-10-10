Green Building Materials Market Exclusive Report with Detailed Study Analysis By 2025-2030

Green Building Materials Market, by Product Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled “ Green Building Materials Market by Product Type (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, and Others) and Application (Residential Buildings and Non-Residential Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.”According to the study, the global green building materials market was valued at $237.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $511.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/430 Market Drivers and Opportunities:The preference for green building materials over traditional alternatives owing to benefits such as cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and ease of maintenance is propelling market growth. Moreover, the expansion of the global construction industry and supportive government initiatives promoting sustainable construction are creating lucrative opportunities for market players.However, the high manufacturing costs associated with green materials continue to pose a challenge to widespread adoption.Segment Analysis:By Product Type- Exterior Products accounted for over one-third of the global market in 2020 and are expected to retain dominance throughout the forecast period. The segment’s growth is driven by rising repair and maintenance activities, particularly across North America and Europe.- Solar Products are anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and favorable government regulations supporting renewable energy adoption.By Application:- Residential Buildings represented more than half of the market share in 2020 and are projected to maintain their lead, driven by urban population growth, housing demand, and stringent green building regulations.- The Non-Residential Buildings segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, supported by industrialization, institutional sustainability goals, and the shift toward energy-efficient commercial spaces.Regional Insights:- Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of total market revenue. The regional growth is attributed to increasing demand from hospitality and leisure sectors and a focus on reducing building operational costs.- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and government efforts to promote eco-friendly construction practices.Key Market Players:- Alumasc Group Plc (UK)- Amvik Systems (Canada)- BASF SE (Germany)- Bauder Limited (UK)- Binderholz GmbH (Germany)- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)- Forbo International SA (Switzerland)- Interface Inc. (U.S.)- Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)- Owens Corning (U.S.)𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-building-materials-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

