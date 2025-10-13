Datapizza Launches an Open-Source Framework for Easily Building and Orchestrate AI Production-Ready Projects

Datapizza AI Framework freedom

The framework is designed to provide full control, speed, and modularity for building RAG and AI Agent solutions, tackling common issues in GenAI development.

Our goal is to provide development tools that allow innovators to build in a way that is deep, scalable, and consistent with their ambitions, without technological lock-in and with an open model” — Pierpaolo D'Odorico, CEO of Datapizza

MILAN, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian scaleup Datapizza today announced the launch of Datapizza AI , a free, open-source framework designed to ensure full control, speed, and modularity in building production-ready Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and AI Agent solutions for enterprise environments.The launch addresses a systemic issue in the Generative AI landscape. According to a survey by Harness, 67% of organizations spend significant time debugging AI-generated code, and 60% lack formal processes to assess vulnerabilities or errors. Many existing GenAI frameworks, while useful for rapid prototyping, are ill-suited for production due to complex debugging, third-party dependencies, steep learning curves, and limited customization. These limitations result in poor control over the construction of complex RAG systems and AI agents.Datapizza AI introduces an approach where every component is independent, interchangeable, and easily customizable. This allows developers to work at a low level on each step, keeping the code readable, traceable, and observable."We wanted to show that great things can be built in Italy. We are now taking a step further: creating an open-source technology that can be shared, improved, and used by anyone." said Alessandro Risaro, Co-founder & CRO at Datapizza.The framework is the result of a project initiated in 2024 with the creation of a dedicated R&D team for Generative AI, aiming to transform rapid experiments into operational, measurable, and sustainable solutions for real-world business contexts."We needed a framework that worked on real projects, not just in demos," explained Luca Arrotta, Head of AI Engineering at Datapizza. "We were looking for a tool to quickly build production-ready RAG and AI Agent solutions over which we had full control and that guaranteed high levels of customization and modularity."The Datapizza AI open-source framework is built on three core principles:Control: A thin layer on top of native SDKs makes the code transparent and easy to debug.Speed: Developers can build quickly using their existing knowledge of provider SDKs (like OpenAI and Anthropic), which are already organized and modularized.Flexibility: Every component is easily replaceable, reusable, and customizable, adapting to the AI Engineer's needs thanks to a low level of abstraction."We wanted to show that great things can be built in Italy. We have already done this with our community," concluded Alessandro Risaro, Co-founder & CRO. "But today, we want to take a step further: creating an open-source technological artifact that can be shared, improved, and used by anyone who wishes. It is time to show the world that Italians have always been innovators in technology, from Olivetti to Faggin with the microprocessor; now it's our turn to have our say in the world of AI."You can learn more about the Datapizza AI framework in the dedicated landing page About DatapizzaDatapizza is an Italian tech scaleup focused on building innovative and scalable solutions in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Through its open-source projects and a strong community, Datapizza is committed to empowering developers and organizations to build advanced, production-ready AI systems without technological constraints. The company aims to contribute significantly to the global open-source AI landscape, proving that Italian innovation can lead the way in the tech industry.

