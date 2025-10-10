TAIWAN, October 10 - President Lai receives congratulations from foreign guests attending 2025 National Day celebration

On the morning of October 10 at the Presidential Office Building, President Lai Ching-te and the First Lady, accompanied by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, received congratulations from members of the foreign diplomatic corps and foreign organizations stationed in Taiwan, as well as guests from around the world attending the 2025 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China.

From 9:30 a.m. more than 140 foreign guests, including Governor-General of Belize Froyla Tzalam, who was accompanied by her husband, Governor-General of St. Lucia Errol Charles, who was accompanied by his wife, and President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay Raúl Luis Latorre Martínez, came forward in turn to offer congratulations to President Lai and Vice President Hsiao, who expressed their appreciation to them for attending the celebration. Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) were also in attendance.

In addition to the delegation led by Governor-General Tzalam and those from our other diplomatic allies, foreign guests who came to offer their congratulations included Members of the Swedish Riksdag (parliament) Staffan Eklöf, Hanna Gunnarsson, Nima Gholam Ali Pour, Johnny Svedin, and Erik Hellsborn; a Japanese Diet congratulatory delegation: House of Representatives Member Furuya Keiji, House of Representatives Member Komiyama Yasuko, House of Representatives Member Azuma Toru, House of Representatives Member Kaneko Yasushi, House of Representatives Member Inoue Shinji, House of Representatives Member Nishime Kosaburo, House of Councillors Member Kitamura Tsuneo, House of Representatives Member Sasaki Hajime, House of Representatives Member Fukushima Nobuyuki, House of Representatives Member Nagasaka Yasumasa, House of Representatives Member Kokuba Konosuke, House of Representatives Member Hiranuma Shojiro, House of Representatives Member Watanabe Shu, House of Councillors Member Ejima Kiyoshi, House of Councillors Member Aoyama Shigeharu, House of Councillors Member Matsukawa Rui, House of Representatives Member Kitagami Keiro, House of Representatives Member Oonishi Kensuke, House of Representatives Member Shinohara Go, House of Councillors Member Shiomura Ayaka, House of Representatives Member Fujimaki Kenta, House of Representatives Member Shimada Tomoaki, House of Representatives Member Nishioka Yoshitaka, House of Representatives Member Takahashi Hideaki, House of Representatives Member Kishida Mitsuhiro, House of Representatives Member Yoshikawa Rina, House of Councillors Member Harada Hidekazu, and House of Councillors Member Yamanaka Sen; Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman and other members of the diplomatic corps; representatives of foreign organizations stationed in Taiwan: American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Raymond Greene, who was accompanied by his wife, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki, who was accompanied by his wife, Head of the European Economic and Trade Office Lutz Guellner, who was accompanied by his wife, Singapore Trade Office in Taipei Trade Representative Yip Wei Kiat, Australian Office in Taipei Representative Robert Niel Fergusson, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Marie-Louise Hannan, French Office in Taipei Director Franck Paris, German Institute Taipei Director General Karsten Tietz, who was accompanied by his partner, and British Office Taipei Representative Ruth Bradley-Jones, who was accompanied by her husband.