Artificial Nails Market Anticipated to Hit USD 2.4 Billion by 2032: Persistence Market Research Study

Celebrity collaborations and innovative collections boost North America’s artificial nails market, driving trend-driven, at-home salon-quality manicures

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial nails market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1.7 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.4 billion by 2032. It is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032. Artificial nails, which include acrylic, gel, and press-on nails, have emerged as a mainstream beauty solution, catering to fashion-conscious consumers seeking quick, durable, and customizable nail aesthetics. The market is experiencing significant momentum, propelled by increased consumer awareness of personal grooming, the influence of social media beauty trends, and technological advancements in nail care products.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global artificial nails market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2032.

• Acrylic nails continue to dominate the market due to their durability and wide adoption among salons.

• Rising popularity of DIY and press-on nails is creating a new segment of growth.

• North America and Europe lead the market, driven by high cosmetic spending and fashion-conscious consumers.

• Influencer marketing, celebrity collaborations, and social media trends are boosting product visibility and sales.

• Increasing demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic formulations is shaping product innovations.

Market Segmentation

The artificial nails market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and distribution channel. Acrylic nails remain the most widely used type, favored for their robustness, longevity, and ability to support intricate nail art designs. Gel nails are gaining traction due to their natural appearance, flexibility, and resistance to chipping. Press-on and adhesive nails are witnessing accelerated growth, particularly among younger consumers seeking quick, at-home nail solutions without visiting salons.

In terms of end-users, professional salons constitute the largest segment due to their reliance on artificial nails for regular client services. However, the at-home segment is growing rapidly as DIY nail kits and press-on nails become more accessible and user-friendly. Online retail channels and e-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming preferred distribution channels, offering convenience, variety, and easy access to premium and emerging brands.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the artificial nails market, led by the United States, due to a well-established beauty and personal care industry, high cosmetic expenditure, and strong consumer adoption of nail enhancement products. Europe follows closely, with demand driven by fashion trends, professional salon networks, and increasing interest in cruelty-free and sustainable beauty products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising urbanization, growing disposable incomes, expanding salon networks, and increased penetration of beauty influencers and social media campaigns in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show moderate growth, primarily supported by emerging salon services, increasing awareness of nail care, and expanding e-commerce penetration.

Market Drivers

The growth of the artificial nails market is driven by multiple factors. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have popularized intricate nail designs, DIY tutorials, and beauty influencer recommendations, leading to heightened consumer interest in artificial nails. Celebrity endorsements and collaborations with nail brands further amplify demand, as fans aspire to replicate their favorite looks.

Additionally, technological advancements in nail materials are contributing to market expansion. Innovations in non-toxic, long-lasting, and flexible nail products have addressed consumer concerns about health, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The rising trend of nail art personalization and customization is also boosting sales, as consumers increasingly seek unique, vibrant, and fashionable nail solutions for social events, weddings, and daily wear.

The convenience of at-home nail kits, particularly press-on nails, is further accelerating adoption, especially among younger demographics and working professionals who prefer time-efficient beauty solutions. Moreover, the growing demand for eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and sustainable formulations is driving R&D investments and product innovation among leading manufacturers.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising growth prospects, certain challenges exist in the artificial nails market. High-quality products often come with premium pricing, which may limit accessibility for price-sensitive consumers. Dependence on skilled technicians for salon services, particularly for acrylic and gel nails, can also constrain market expansion.

Furthermore, some consumers express concerns regarding the potential damage to natural nails due to prolonged use of artificial nails or improper application, which may affect repeat purchases. Regulatory compliance and safety standards, especially for chemical-based nail products, also require manufacturers to maintain strict quality control, impacting operational costs.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global artificial nails market include:

• Dashing Diva

• Young Nails

• OPI

• CND (Creative Nail Design)

• The Nailest

• Makartt

• Gelish (Hand & Nail Harmony)

• Mia Secret

• NAILS Inc.

• Missu Nails

• Daily Charme

• Bio Sculpture Gel

• EMI Nails

• Modelones

Recent industry developments include:

• CND launched a non-toxic, long-lasting gel nail polish range designed to provide salon-quality results at home, targeting environmentally conscious consumers.

• KISS Products introduced a line of custom press-on nails with pre-designed patterns and easy application technology, boosting appeal among younger users.

• OPI Products expanded its premium gel nail collection with vibrant shades and UV protection properties, catering to professional salons globally.

Future Outlook

The artificial nails market is poised for continued growth, supported by evolving beauty trends, increasing social media influence, and the expanding adoption of both salon-based and at-home nail solutions. With the rising focus on health-conscious and eco-friendly products, manufacturers are expected to invest in innovative formulations and sustainable packaging, further enhancing market attractiveness.

The convergence of technology, fashion, and convenience is likely to drive demand for hybrid solutions, including durable press-on nails with customizable designs and enhanced user experience. Furthermore, as emerging markets gain exposure to premium nail care products and professional services, the market will witness geographic diversification and broader consumer penetration.

Overall, the global artificial nails market represents a dynamic and resilient segment of the beauty industry, combining style, functionality, and innovation to meet evolving consumer expectations.

