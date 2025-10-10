IBN Technologies Uses DevSecOps Automation to Deliver Secure, Faster Cloud Software in the U. S

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital transformation accelerates, organizations are under mounting pressure to deliver software at unprecedented speed. Yet, this urgency frequently introduces critical security vulnerabilities. DevSecOps automation is redefining software development by embedding security measures at every phase of the lifecycle, from initial planning and coding to testing and final deployment. By adopting this integrated approach, companies can ensure their applications are secure from inception, mitigating costly risks and reputational harm.Recognizing this strategic imperative, IBN Tech has embraced DevSecOps automation to optimize its software delivery framework. Bringing together development, security, and operations teams within a unified structure, IBN Tech is driving forward both innovation and security compliance. This comprehensive approach not only bolsters the company’s technological offerings but also reinforces its commitment to delivering trusted, secure solutions in an increasingly complex and digital-first world.Discover how DevSecOps automation can strengthen your software delivery.Start with a Free Consultation – https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Critical DevSecOps Obstacles for EnterprisesToday's software engineering environment encounters urgent security hurdles that demand new solutions:• Fragmented security platforms creating operational gaps and blind spots• Compliance steps managed manually, delaying deployments and raising audit risks• Pushback from developers toward security gates viewed as bottlenecks• Limited availability of devsecops startups expertise, straining existing teams• Difficulty embedding Infrastructure as Code checks and Static Application Security Testing into current CI/CD workflowsIBN Tech’s DevSecOps Platform CapabilitiesIBN Tech provides a robust DevSecOps automation platform that integrates security across the software development lifecycle, addressing key challenges efficiently:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a maturity assessment to uncover tooling, cultural, and pipeline gaps, delivering a roadmap for short- and long-term enhancements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds security solutions like SAST, SCA, and DAST within CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and compliance enforcement.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Implements "policy as code" in AWS and Azure environments to eliminate misconfigurations and maintain secure operations.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Supports developers with secure coding guidelines, hands-on training, and triage workflows that produce actionable vulnerability feedback.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Facilitates automated evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, streamlining audits while collaborating with devsecops vendors.Strengthening Security While Enhancing Delivery SpeedOrganizations are leveraging DevSecOps automation services to accelerate software development while maintaining security at every phase of the lifecycle.• A top financial services company transformed its CI/CD pipeline by integrating automated security scans, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks.• This integration led to a 40% decrease in critical vulnerabilities in early development, a 30% reduction in release time, and empowered teams to innovate securely, using secure devops practices.Securing Growth Through DevSecOps AutomationAs companies fast-track their digital transformation, comprehensive security frameworks are critical to enable secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. According to MRFR, the DevSecOps automation market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring widespread industry demand for security and compliance.The surge is driven by rapid cloud adoption, sophisticated cyber threats, and an industry-wide push—from IT and telecom to healthcare, government, and retail toward automation and operational resilience. IBN Technologies is ideally positioned to support these ambitions. Its DevSecOps automation platform empowers organizations to implement cloud-native security, automate continuous compliance, and produce production-ready code aligned with business innovation.Through Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence capture for global compliance standards, IBN Technologies ensures reduced risk, audit readiness, and operational flexibility. In a continuous delivery environment with ever-evolving threats, security cannot remain an afterthought. Partnering with IBN Technologies represents a strategic investment in end-to-end devops services, DevSecOps automation, security, and market differentiation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

