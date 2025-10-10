DevSecOps Automation Enables U.S. Companies to Deliver Secure Software 30% Faster

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Tech leverages DevSecOps Automation to accelerate secure software delivery with end-to-end DevOps solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the demand for rapid software delivery has reached unprecedented levels. However, accelerating development timelines often expose organizations to significant security risks. DevSecOps automation is transforming how businesses tackle these challenges by integrating security throughout the software lifecycle from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This proactive methodology ensures that applications are inherently secure, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities and avoiding potential financial and reputational setbacks.Understanding the importance of secure, efficient development, IBN Tech is leading the way in implementing devsecops automation to elevate its software delivery processes. By synchronizing development, security, and operations teams under a cohesive framework, IBN Tech is fostering innovation while upholding rigorous security protocols. This strategic adoption not only enhances the company’s technological capabilities but also demonstrates its dedication to providing reliable and secure DevOps solutions in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.Unlock your software security potential with a free expert consultation.Start with a Free Consultation – https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Immediate Security Pressures in Software DevelopmentModern software development faces escalating security pressures that cannot be addressed with conventional approaches:• Disconnected security toolchains lead to silos and overlooked risks• Manual compliance workflows causing release delays and higher audit exposure• Developer resistance to security checkpoints perceived as obstacles• Shortage of skilled personnel, leaving teams underprepared for devsecops startups• Challenges in integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD pipelinesComprehensive DevSecOps Solutions from IBN TechIBN Tech delivers an end to end DevOps services, embedding security throughout development to tackle common operational challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity scan to identify gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, providing a detailed roadmap for immediate and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates security tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and ensuring compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Protects AWS and Azure cloud environments using "policy as code" to prevent misconfigurations and enforce secure operations.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers with secure coding standards, training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection for compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, minimizing audit burden, supported by top devsecops vendors.Accelerating Software Delivery with Robust SecurityDevSecOps automation services have empowered organizations to speed up software delivery while embedding security throughout the development lifecycle.• A leading financial services firm revamped its development pipeline by incorporating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance validations directly into CI/CD workflows.• The initiative resulted in a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early development, a 30% faster release cycle, and enabled teams to innovate confidently without sacrificing security.Investing in Security-Driven InnovationAs organizations accelerate their digital initiatives, robust security processes are essential for delivering secure, compliant, and agile software. MRFR reports that the devsecops automation market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid industry growth and the pervasive need for security and compliance.This growth is propelled by expansive cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and cross-industry initiatives in IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail to embrace automation and resilience. IBN Technologies is strategically positioned to help clients achieve these objectives. Its developer-centric devsecops automation platform enables cloud-native security onboarding, continuous compliance automation, and delivery of production-ready code that accelerates business innovation.By combining Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence collection for global compliance frameworks, IBN Technologies delivers risk mitigation, audit confidence, and operational agility. In a landscape of continuous delivery and increasing cyber threats, companies cannot afford to treat security as secondary. Partnering with IBN Technologies is a definitive investment in devsecops automation, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.