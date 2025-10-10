US Enterprises Embrace DevSecOps Managed Services to Strengthen Cloud Security

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

US enterprises adopt DevSecOps Managed Services to embed security in software delivery and accelerate innovation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-moving digital world, organizations are under immense pressure to deliver software faster than ever. However, accelerating development processes frequently introduces significant security challenges. DevSecOps Managed Services are changing the way businesses manage this risk by embedding security throughout all stages of the software lifecycle from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This proactive approach guarantees that applications are secure by design, helping organizations avoid costly vulnerabilities while protecting their reputation.Understanding the essential balance between security and speed, IBN Tech leads the industry with its DevSecOps Managed Services designed to optimize software delivery. By unifying development, security, and operations within a single framework, IBN Tech enables organizations to innovate rapidly while maintaining strict security standards. This integrated approach not only improves technological outcomes but also underscores IBN Tech’s commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and trusted services in today’s complex digital ecosystem.Get tailored guidance to strengthen security across your US enterprise pipelines.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Evolving Security Demands in Software DevelopmentThe software industry is confronted with pressing security concerns that traditional methodologies struggle to resolve:• Fragmented security platforms causing silos and hidden vulnerabilities• Manual compliance workflows delaying releases and increasing audit risks• Developers resisting security gates perceived as chokepoints• Insufficient DevSecOps expertise leading to under-resourced teams• Difficulty integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing within current CI/CD pipelinesStrategic DevSecOps Services by IBN TechIBN Tech provides a robust suite of DevSecOps Managed Services that integrate security directly into software development, helping organizations overcome persistent security challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a detailed maturity assessment to identify gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, delivering a roadmap for immediate and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Security tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are integrated into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and ensuring regulatory compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: AWS and Azure cloud environments are secured through "policy as code," preventing misconfigurations and ensuring secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Empowers developers through secure coding standards, targeted training programs, and triage workflows that provide actionable vulnerability feedback.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence collection supports compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, lowering audit effort and overhead.Secure Development at ScaleDevSecOps Managed Services enable organizations to accelerate software delivery while embedding robust security into each stage of the development lifecycle.• A leading financial services provider transformed its CI/CD pipeline through the adoption of automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and integrated compliance checks.• This approach lowered critical vulnerabilities by 40% during early development stages, reduced release cycles by 30%, and allowed teams to innovate confidently without sacrificing security.Accelerating Digital Growth Through Embedded SecurityIn an era of accelerated digital initiatives, embedding security into software development is critical. MRFR projects the DevSecOps Managed solutions market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, to expand to $23.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the urgency for secure, compliant, and efficient software delivery.Driving this expansion are cloud adoption, advanced cyber threats, and a cross-industry emphasis on automation and resilience, spanning IT, healthcare, telecom, government, and retail. IBN Technologies equips organizations to turn these strategic goals into operational reality. Its DevSecOps Managed Services platform empowers developers to implement cloud-native security, automate compliance, and produce production-ready code aligned with business objectives.With Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated global compliance reporting, IBN Technologies ensures risk reduction, audit confidence, and operational efficiency. Continuous delivery environments cannot afford to treat security as an afterthought; partnering with IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Managed Solutions represents a forward-looking investment in security-driven innovation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

