In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company’s In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market Through 2025?

The market size for the in-vivo prime editing platform has seen significant expansion in the last few years. A growth from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025 is anticipated, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. Factors driving the growth during the historical period include growth in clinical applications, increased spending on healthcare, a rising incidence of genetic diseases, the growing acceptance of prime editing technologies, and increased funding for genomic research.

Expectations suggest that the in-vivo prime editing platform market is set to witness a surge in its size, peaking at $3.50 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. This substantial growth during the predicted period is a fruition of factors such as the intensifying demand for tailor-made medication, surge in hereditary diseases and cancer cases, growing public and private sector funding, increasing awareness among patients, and an uptrend in the acceptance of gene editing therapies. Significant trends projected to shape the market in the forecast period comprise advancements made in transport systems, pioneering designs in guide RNA (ribonucleic acid), the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the launch of lipid nanoparticle (lnps) platforms, and progression in strategic collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market?

The upsurge in the need for accurate and effective genomic modifications is anticipated to boost the expansion of the in-vivo prime editing platform market. This surge in demand is fueled by the escalating necessity for therapies specifically designed to minimize mistakes while delivering enduring clinical results. An accurate, efficient genome-editing implies making meticulous, precise alterations to DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) - the cell's genetic information-bearing molecule, while reducing off-target modifications and unintended results. The in-vivo prime editing platform contributes to this demand by facilitating highly precise, targeted DNA modifications within living tissues, minimizing off-target impacts, and offering the possibility for enduring therapeutic advantages. For example, according to data published by the World Economic Forum, a Swiss-based global non-profit organization, over 2,000 gene therapies are in development globally, doubling the figure from only three years ago. Consequently, an increasing requirement for accurate and effective genomic modifications propels the in-vivo prime editing platform market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market?

Major players in the In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Danaher Corporation

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Moderna Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

• Beam Therapeutics Inc.

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG

• Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.

• Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

• Editas Medicine Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Sector?

Leading businesses and research facilities in the in-vivo prime editing platform market are concentrating on the advancement of delivery systems such as lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, and tailored extracellular vesicles to achieve a competitive edge. These innovative carriers encapsulate crucial prime editing components like Cas9 nickase, reverse transcriptase, and pegRNAs, safeguarding them from disintegration and ensuring efficient delivery to the targeted cells, thereby enhancing absorption and tissue specialization. In September 2023, for instance, the American biotech firm Moderna showcased that optimized lipid nanoparticle mixtures can expedite the delivery of prime editing equipment to liver and muscle tissues in animal models with significant accuracy. This accomplishment enables genome adjustments to be specifically targeted while reducing undesired impacts. These developments highlight how advancements in delivery methods bolster the effectiveness, accuracy, and therapeutic potential of future in-vivo prime editing treatments.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market

The in-vivo prime editing platform market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Prime Editing Enzymes, Guide Ribonucleic Acids, Delivery Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Genetic Disease Treatment, Oncology, Rare Diseases, Research And Development

3) By Delivery Method: Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Methods, Lipid Nanoparticles, Other Delivery Method Types

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Prime Editing Enzymes: Cas9 Nickeas, Reverse Transcriptase, Engineered Variants

2) By Guide Ribonucleic Acids: pegRNA (Prime Editing Guide RNA), sgRNA (Single Guide RNA), Optimized Synthetic RNAs

3) By Delivery Systems: Viral Vectors (AAV, Lentivirus), Non-Viral Vectors (Lipid Nanoparticles, Electroporation, Physical Methods), Exosomes

4) By Other Product Types: Screening Tools, Assay Kits, Supporting Reagents

Global In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Market - Regional Insights

For the year mentioned in the In-vivo Prime Editing Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top spot in the market landscape. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecasted timeframe. The report covers several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

