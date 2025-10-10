Europe Plant-Based Cheese Market to Reach USD 2,140 Million by 2035 as Veganism Drive Transformation

Demand for Plant-Based Cheese in EU

Rising consumer preference for dairy alternatives is driving robust growth in the demand for plant-based cheese across the European market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for plant-based cheese across the Europe is entering a transformative decade of expansion, with the market projected to rise from USD 680 million in 2025 to USD 2,140 million by 2035, advancing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This represents a total increase of USD 1,460 million, signaling a 3.1X expansion in market size over ten years, according to the latest industry forecast.

The surge in demand reflects Europe’s rapidly evolving dietary landscape, where sustainability, health, and innovation converge to shape consumer preferences. Rising lactose intolerance awareness, growing vegan and flexitarian populations, and widespread adoption of eco-efficient food systems are driving mainstream acceptance of plant-based cheese across retail and foodservice channels.

Strong Early-Stage Growth and Market Momentum

Between 2025 and 2030, European Union plant-based cheese sales are expected to rise from USD 680 million to USD 1,201 million, representing 36% of the total forecast growth. This early-stage acceleration is supported by consumers’ growing familiarity with dairy alternatives, a broader product range across sliced, shredded, and spreadable formats, and continuous improvements in melting properties and taste profiles.

From 2030 to 2035, market value is forecast to climb further—from USD 1.2 billion to USD 2.14 billion—driven by advanced fermentation technologies, gourmet product innovation, and strong uptake across hotels, restaurants, and cafés (HoReCa). This second phase of growth will also reflect heightened consumer willingness to pay premium prices for products that deliver authentic dairy-like flavor and functionality with enhanced sustainability credentials.

Segmental Insights: Soy and Sliced Formats Lead

By product type, soy-based cheese will dominate the market with a 38.2% share in 2025, benefiting from its high protein content, superior functional performance, and mature supply chains. Soy’s well-established role in plant-based food production enables manufacturers to replicate dairy cheese’s texture and melting properties effectively. The segment is expected to maintain its lead through 2035, even as newer alternatives such as pea, oat, and almond-based cheeses expand their presence.

By application, the sliced format will account for 30% of EU sales, sustaining its leadership as the most widely used product type. Sliced plant-based cheese remains a household staple, valued for its convenience, portion control, and suitability for sandwiches, burgers, and quick meals. Continuous product innovation aimed at improving melting performance and texture consistency has helped sliced formats achieve strong consumer retention and mainstream appeal.

In terms of distribution, B2C retail channels—particularly hypermarkets and supermarkets—will retain a 55% market share, underscoring the pivotal role of consumer accessibility, visibility, and convenience in driving sales. These retail outlets foster product discovery through in-store sampling, promotions, and expanded vegan product sections, strengthening category credibility and repeat purchase behavior.

By nature, conventional plant-based cheese products will hold 65% of the market in 2025, reflecting widespread consumer preference for affordable, mass-market options. While organic variants continue to grow, conventional formulations dominate due to their scalability, cost efficiency, and appeal to both retail and foodservice operators.

Regional Highlights: Northern and Southern Europe Drive Growth

The Rest of Europe will record the highest CAGR at 13.7% through 2035, followed by the Netherlands and Italy at 13.5% each, highlighting widespread regional adoption.

• Germany remains the largest market with a 25% share and a 13.2% CAGR, supported by advanced vegan food infrastructure and strong environmental awareness.

• France follows with 11.5% CAGR, as younger consumers and premium-focused retailers drive adoption despite traditional cheese culture resistance.

• Italy demonstrates 12% CAGR, leveraging its urban innovation hubs and growing vegan consumer base.

• Spain, at 12.8% CAGR, benefits from tourism influence and retail modernization, while the Netherlands stands out for its eco-efficiency leadership and food technology expertise.

Key Market Drivers and Technological Advancements

The expansion of the European plant-based cheese market is underpinned by three major trends:

• Precision Fermentation and Cultured Cheese Technologies – Manufacturers are increasingly investing in biotechnology platforms capable of producing bioidentical dairy proteins such as casein and whey through precision fermentation. These advances are enabling authentic melting, stretching, and flavor characteristics in plant-based cheese formulations, opening pathways for premium and foodservice applications.

• Improved Melting and Stretching Performance – The integration of advanced hydrocolloids, starch systems, and specialty fats has enhanced the functionality of plant-based cheese in cooking applications, making it suitable for pizzas, grilled sandwiches, and baked dishes. These improvements are helping to close the sensory gap between plant-based and traditional dairy cheese.

• Clean-Label and Minimal Processing Trends – European consumers continue to demand transparency and recognizable ingredients. Manufacturers are responding by developing clean-label formulations with minimal additives, non-GMO certifications, and naturally derived flavors, aligning with Europe’s broader whole-food movement.

Get this Report at $3500 | Exclusive Discount Inside! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27078

Secure Your Discounted Report Today:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27078

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Collaboration

The market remains fragmented, with multinational companies, regional producers, and start-ups competing on innovation and quality.

BASF SE (approx. 12% share) leads through ingredient innovation and functional formulation support. Violife (Upfield/Bel Group) holds around 10% share, driving mainstream adoption through retail reach and product excellence. DSM N.V. (6%) contributes through its nutritional ingredient expertise, while Miyoko’s Creamery (4%) caters to premium artisanal niches with cultured, organic offerings. Collectively, regional and private-label brands represent over 68% of total sales, emphasizing the diverse and dynamic nature of Europe’s plant-based cheese ecosystem.

Browse More Reports

Plant-based Cheese Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-cheese-market

Demand for Plant-based Cheese & Spreads in CIS: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/demand-for-plant-based-cheese-and-spreads-in-cis

Vegan Cheese Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-cheese-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.