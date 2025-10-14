Stellhorn RV Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with Major Growth and Community Giving

Doug Stellhorn, owner of Stellhorn RV & Camping Center in Kokomo, Indiana, presents a $5,000 donation to the Kokomo Humane Society during the dealership’s community event. An aerial view of Stellhorn RV & Camping Center in Kokomo, Indiana, during the dealership’s annual Dog Days of Summer event, where customers, community members, and local vendors gathered to celebrate and support the Kokomo Humane Society Doug Stellhorn (owner of Stellhorn RV & Camping Center) donates $5,000 to the Kokomo Humane Society during Stellhorn RV’s event in Kokomo, Indiana - highlighting the local RV dealer’s commitment to community support and animal welfare.

Stellhorn RV, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary as the fastest-growing RV dealership in Indiana by giving back to the community.

I am so proud of all the hard work that our employees have put into this company over these past five years. It's our loyal employees who carry our culture of excellence to our guests.” — Doug Stellhorn

KOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellhorn RV , proudly based in Kokomo, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary as the fastest-growing RV dealership in Indiana, achieving an incredible 142% growth - and ranking among the fastest-growing dealerships in the United States.When asked what this milestone means to him, Owner Doug Stellhorn shared, "I am so proud of all the hard work that our employees have put into this company over these past five years. My name is on the building, but it's our loyal employees who carry our culture of excellence to our guests."To mark this special occasion, Stellhorn RV partnered with the Kokomo Humane Society to give back to the local community. The anniversary celebration featured:- A $5,000 donation presented to the Kokomo Humane Society- Live music throughout the day- Free food and refreshments for guests- Product giveaways valued at over $1,000- Factory representatives on-site to answer customer questionsStellhorn RV continues to stand out in the industry with its exclusive "Warranty Forever" program, available on all new and factory-certified pre-owned RVs a unique offering unmatched by any other dealership in Indiana.Chris Ricker, General Sales Manager at Stellhorn RV, added, "With over 25 dedicated team members and trusted brands like Salem, Flagstaff, Chaparral, Puma, Reign, Hemisphere, and Vintage, Stellhorn RV offers one of the best selections of campers for outdoor enthusiasts across the Midwest."As Stellhorn RV looks ahead, the team remains focused on its mission - delivering outstanding service, high-quality products, and a commitment to both customers and the community.About Stellhorn RV: Founded in 2020, Stellhorn RV is Kokomo's hometown RV dealership, specializing in both new and pre-owned travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. With a focus on customer satisfaction, community involvement, and unbeatable warranties, Stellhorn RV has become one of Indiana's premier destinations for RV enthusiasts.

