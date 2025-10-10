Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menu

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fin Seafood Kitchen, Orlando’s premier destination for fresh seafood and elevated dining, is excited to announce the launch of its Thanksgiving Day Menu, available exclusively on Thursday, November 27th.

Known for blending coastal flavors with modern flair, Big Fin invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with a chef-crafted menu that highlights both classic holiday traditions and the restaurant’s signature seafood specialties.

“Our Thanksgiving menu is all about bringing people together over exceptional food,” said a representative of the restaurant. “We wanted to create something festive and memorable for families and friends looking to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando.”

Thanksgiving Day Details

- Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

- Hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

- Happy Hour: Not available on Thanksgiving Day

- Reservations: A credit card is required to book. Guests may cancel up to 48 hours in advance. A $25 per person fee will apply for cancellations made after this window.

- Walk-Ins: Welcome, though reservations are strongly encouraged

Thanksgiving Five-Course Dinner – $95 per Guest

Course I – Amuse-Bouche

- Oyster with cucumber sorbet

- Pavé Potato & Wild Mushroom Tart (vegetarian option)

Course II – Salad (choice of one)

- Classic Caesar Salad

- Caprese & Pearls Salad

Course III – Starter (choice of one)

- Crispy Pork Belly with roasted red pepper jam, sous vide apple

- Crab Croquettes with basil aioli, Napa cabbage

- Butternut Squash Soup with Madeira cream and toasted pumpkin brittle

Course IV – Main (choice of one)

- Thyme & Rosemary Basted Turkey, whipped potato, smashed sweet potato, asparagus, chorizo stuffing

- Hanger Steak au Poivre, gratin potatoes, braised baby vegetables

- Seared Salmon with wild mushrooms, sorrel cream, confit potatoes, French beans

Course V – Dessert (choice of one)

- Key Lime Tart

- Caramel Apple Cake

Children’s Thanksgiving Dinner – $25 per Child (12 & under)

Three-Course Menu

First Course (choice of one)

House Salad

- Caesar Salad

- Chicken Pastina Soup

Second Course (choice of one)

- Thyme & Rosemary Basted Turkey, whipped potato, sweet potato, asparagus, chorizo stuffing

- Hanger Steak au Poivre, gratin potatoes, baby vegetables

- Seared Salmon, confit potatoes, French beans, sorrel cream

Third Course (choice of one)

- Key Lime Tart

- Caramel Apple Cake

- Ice Cream Sundae

Reservations are highly encouraged as seating will be limited for this one-day-only event.

About Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen is an award-winning restaurant located in Orlando, FL, offering boat-to-table seafood, premium steaks, sushi, and an extensive wine list. With private dining options and curated event packages, Big Fin is a top choice for corporate gatherings, holiday celebrations, and special occasions.

