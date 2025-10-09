EB3.Work Launches Free Prevailing Wage Calculator to Help U.S. Employers Simplify EB-3 Visa Compliance

Prevailing Wage Calculator

EB3.Work introduces a free calculator to guide U.S. employers through EB-3 prevailing wage compliance and workforce planning.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB3.Work is an industry-leading company that supports U.S. employers in overcoming long-term labor shortages under the EB-3 visa program. They have recently launched the new Prevailing Wage Calculator, a free online tool that enables employers and immigration professionals to quickly determine the minimum wage required for EB-3 visa sponsorships.The prevailing wage is outlined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and represents the minimum amount employers will need to pay to sponsor a foreign worker through the EB-3 visa program. Determining the prevailing wage can be complicated as it varies depending on job title, geographic location, and occupational classification. The new EB3.Work calculator streamlines this process by providing users with an immediate estimated wage based on official DOL wage data, while also ensuring transparency and compliance to begin with.The tool is available now at https://employer.eb3.work/prevailing-wage-calculator/ "Our mission has always been to help make the EB-3 process more understandable and easier to use for U.S. employers" remarked John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. "By offering businesses and immigration experts immediate access to accurate prevailing wage information, this product will remove uncertainty and allow them to make plans with confidence. We believe that transparency is what builds trust and makes the EB-3 program easier to use for employers of all sizes."Designed for U.S. employers and HR professionals, staffing industry executives, and employment-based immigration attorneys working with the EB-3 visa category, the Prevailing Wage Calculator allows users to enter a job title and location to receive a reasonable prediction of the prevailing wage level according to the Department of Labor's Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) data which serves as the basis for official wage determinations under the PERM labor certification process.The announcement occurs at a time in which employers across industries are facing a historic workforce shortage. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are nearly 8.8 million open jobs and only about 6.4 million unemployed persons to fill those jobs in the U.S. The workforce shortage is felt most acutely for jobs that require entry level or essential roles in sectors like food service, logistics, hospitality, and healthcare.“The prevailing wage requirement really is one of the most misunderstood aspects of employment-based immigration,” Dorer said. “With EB3.Work providing a tool that is both free and easy to use, it will help employers take an initial step in long-term sustainable workforce planning."The calculator is in alignment with EB3.Work's larger goal of increasing visibility and education into the employment based immigration process. The company is continuing to build resources & technology to simplify the compliance burdens for employers while also maintaining high standards of fairness & integrity in the labor market in the United States.Employers and immigration professionals can access the free Prevailing Wage Calculator at https://employer.eb3.work/prevailing-wage-calculator/ About EB3.WorkLocated in New York, New York, EB3.Work helps U.S. employers with chronic labor shortages by connecting them with foreign workers with a qualifying job offer, under the EB-3 visa program. The company offers transparent, employer-focused solutions which including tools for compliance, training and resources for education, and complete support from end to end for employers and applicants alike.Learn more at https://employer.eb3.work/ Media Contact1850 Amsterdam Ave.New York, NY 10031📞 866.337.1403📧 johnd@eb3.work

