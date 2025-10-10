Sabancı Makes Giant Leap: Ranked 51st in Forbes' 'World’s Best Employers – 2025' and Becomes Türkiye’s Best Employer

Sabancı Holding jumps 144 spots to rank 51st globally, earning the top spot in Türkiye based on employee loyalty, work-life balance, and corporate reputation.

As Sabancı Group, we exist not only through the current success of our companies but also through the dreams we carry into the future” — Mr. Kıvanç Zaimler, CEO and Board Member of Sabancı Holding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabancı Holding secured the 51st spot in the “ World’s Best Employers – 2025” list , prepared by Forbes , one of the most respected publications in the global economy and business world, in collaboration with Statista. In achieving this ranking, Sabancı Holding was also recognized as the number one company in Türkiye. A total of 900 companies from around the world were included in this prestigious list.The significant climb for Sabancı Holding is attributed to its inclusive human resources policies, commitment to development and equal opportunity, flexible working arrangements, and employee engagement programs. Sabancı has been consistently recognized among the "World's Best Employers" for the last eight consecutive years. Last year, the company was ranked 195th, making this year's remarkable climb of 144 places one of the biggest leaps among the companies on the list.The research, conducted by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, included the participation of over 300,000 employees from more than 50 countries. Companies were evaluated based on key criteria such as employees’ willingness to recommend their own employer, career development, work-life balance, and corporate reputation.Sabancı Holding's leadership in human resources has also been recognized by TIME Magazine. The Holding was ranked 131st in TIME's "World's Best Companies" list published in recent months. With this achievement, Sabancı Holding was the top-ranked Turkish company on the list in 2025, following its success in 2024.Commenting on the achievements, Kıvanç Zaimler , CEO of Sabancı Holding, stated, "This year, we have become Türkiye's number one company, first in Time magazine’s ‘World's Best Companies’ list, and now in Forbes' ‘World's Best Employers’ list. As Sabancı Group, we exist not only through the current success of our companies but also through the dreams we carry into the future. We combine our 100-year legacy with the energy of our youth, and the courage and vision of our employees. This success transforms Sabancı into a group that shapes the future, not just of Türkiye, but of the world. For us, our real investment is the investment we make in our people. We are moving toward our second century with much stronger steps, driven by the passion, courage, and creativity of our employees".About Sabancı Holding: Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading investment holding company, operates across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, energy and climate technologies, material technologies, digital technologies and other sectors. The company is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation across its portfolio. For more information, please visit: https://www.sabanci.com/en

