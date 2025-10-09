Steel Grating Walkways Market to Hit $241.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at 3% CAGR | Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, ” Steel Grating Walkways Market by Material Type (Carbon Steel Grating, Stainless Steel Grating and Mild Steel Grating), Fabrication (Welded Steel Grating, Swage Locked Grating, Press Locked Grating, Riveted Grating and Close Mesh Steel Grating), and Surface Type (Serrated Steel Grating and Plain Steel Grating): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032″. According to the report, the steel grating walkways market size was valued at $184.4 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $241.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢n𝐚n𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The global steel grating walkways market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as safety, durability, cost-effectiveness, versatility, accessibility compliance, drainage efficiency, and aesthetics. Steel grating walkways provide a safe & stable platform for pedestrians and vehicles to traverse. The walkways reduce the risk of slips, trips, and falls, especially in hazardous environments such as industrial facilities or outdoor areas with uneven terrain.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16442 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞n𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the steel grating walkways market owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.The production andsale of steel grating walkways was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing factories across the globe, especially during the initial period of the pandemic.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨n 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢n𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢n𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢n𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐢n 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞n𝐮𝐞.On the basis of material type, the market is divided into carbon steel grating, stainless steel grating, and mild steel grating. The carbon steel grating segment garnered a high market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets created new opportunities for steel grating manufacturers. The demand for steel grating walkways was particularly high in regions with significant industrial activity, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These regions have extensive infrastructure and industrial facilities that require robust & reliable walkway solutions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢n𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢n𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢n 2023.Depending on fabrication, the market is segregated into welded steel grating, swage locked grating, press locked grating, riveted grating, and close mesh steel grating. Welded steel grating is the leading segment that dominated the global market with more than one-third of the total share in 2023. Steel gratings are extensively used in industrial walkways, maintenance platforms, and pedestrian pathways due to their ability to support heavy loads and their resistance to harsh environmental conditions. This makes them ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢n𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢n 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞n𝐮𝐞 𝐢n 2023The steel grating walkways market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one third of market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the steel grating walkways market in Asia-Pacific.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢n𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: –Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.)IKGInterstate Gratings LLCLionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings)Lichtgitter GmbHMarco Specialty Steel Inc.Meiser GmbHNucor CorporationOhio Gratings Inc.P&R Metals Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the steel grating walkways market. The players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share in different regions. 