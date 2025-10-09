Portugal Parliament to Debate Citizenship Law Reforms

Portugal’s parliament is set to debate the country's citizenship and immigration laws

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portugal’s parliament is this week set to debate a package of proposed reforms to the country’s nationality and immigration laws, measures that could reshape the path to citizenship for foreign residents.Legal and investment experts say the changes are unlikely to significantly affect Portugal’s Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme , which remains one of Europe’s most stable routes to long-term residence.Under current law, foreign nationals may apply for Portuguese citizenship after five years of legal residence. Draft legislation under discussion could extend that requirement to ten years for most applicants and seven years for citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries.While a final vote has yet to take place, the proposals have drawn close attention from investors concerned about potential delays in the citizenship process.“We are closely watching the parliamentary proposals, but our view is that the government is trying to protect Golden Visa investors from certain legislative restrictions, particularly with regard to family reunification, which will remain intact for them,” said Diogo Capela, partner at Lamares, Capela & Associados, a Lisbon-based immigration law firm."As for the deadline for obtaining Portuguese nationality, it is still too early to say whether or not it will actually be changed, as this topic has not even been discussed in parliament yet.“So far, only legislative changes to the Immigration Law have been debated. Changes to the Nationality Law will be debated in the future.”To speak to Golden Visa experts and advisors, contact Portugal Pathways here The proposed adjustments would not alter the Golden Visa programme itself but could affect the length of time investors wait before becoming eligible for citizenship.The programme continues to attract global interest in 2025, following reforms in October 2023 that ended the real estate investment route. Current applicants may qualify through investment in Portuguese funds, business creation or cultural contributions.“We’re not seeing any slowdown in interest or motivation for Portugal’s Golden Visa," said Steve Philp, Director at Portugal Pathways, which supports private wealth coming to Portugal and investing in the Golden Visa programme. "In reality, the full journey to a second passport and EU citizenship typically takes around seven years right now - five years under the Golden Visa and roughly another 18 months to process the citizenship application.“If the timeline changes from five to 10 years, this will have little impact on investors and simply bring it more in line with other EU countries.“Many of our clients, especially from the US, Turkey, Canada, South Africa, Hong Kong and the UK, view this as their ‘Plan B’ and are more than happy to maintain and renew their Golden Visa so they can freely travel across the 29 Schengen countries.“If anything, we’re seeing more people accelerating their Golden Visa plans, not delaying them.”Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of the Portugal Investment Owners Club, said that “dollar and euro-denominated private equity funds linked to the Golden Visa have outperformed both public and private market benchmarks this year - and there's nothing in the current trajectory to suggest that will change,” adding that Portugal remains a “stable, strategic pathway for diversification, returns and EU residency flexibility”.Lawmakers are also considering updated integration standards, including more advanced Portuguese language and civic tests.A revised version of the broader immigration law — addressing areas such as family reunification and work permits — passed through parliament on 30 September 2025 following a presidential veto and Constitutional Court ruling that struck down parts of an earlier draft.For now, industry observers emphasise continuity rather than disruption. Golden Visa renewals and residency rights remain unaffected, and applications filed under current rules are expected to be protected by transitional provisions once the reforms are enacted.The reform process is expected to continue through committee stages and plenary debate later this year, followed by possible presidential or judicial review.Analysts suggest that any final legislation is likely to strike a balance between tighter controls and investor confidence, reflecting Portugal’s ongoing reliance on foreign capital.Portugal Pathways is hosting a webinar titled "Latest Updates on Portugal's Golden Visa". Click here to register

