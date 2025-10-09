Advanced Power Announces Sale of Rock Rose Energy Storage

Project demonstrates the company’s depth of development expertise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Power continues to cement its leadership in utility-scale power innovation with the sale of Rock Rose Energy Storage LLC (Rock Rose), its first standalone energy storage project. This milestone highlights the company’s expertise and deep commitment to enhancing grid reliability through modern power solutions.Rock Rose is a 200-megawatt/2-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Fort Bend County, Texas. The fully developed project, which is expected to begin operations in 2027, continues Advanced Power’s track record of success in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power region. Upon completion, Rock Rose will support grid reliability in the rapidly growing Houston and Freeport areas.BESS facilities, such as Rock Rose, enhance grid reliability by storing surplus energy from the electric system. Grid operators can strategically dispatch power from BESS during periods of peak demand to support grid stability. BESS also accelerates the transition to cleaner, more resilient power infrastructure.“The completed development and sale of Rock Rose Energy demonstrates the depth of Advanced Power’s capabilities,” noted Tom Spang, Advanced Power’s CEO. “ERCOT, like other major power markets in the U.S., has an urgent need for projects that enhance grid reliability. As a premier developer of thermal, renewable, and now, BESS technology, Advanced Power is committed to bringing these contemporary power solutions to regions with urgent and growing energy and capacity needs.”Advanced Power was advised by PEI Global Partners, a leader in financing energy projects and infrastructure in the U.S.Advanced Power is focusing on further development in the U.S.Advanced Power manages energy projects through all stages of a project life cycle, including development, financial structuring, construction, and operations. Rock Rose is included in the company’s portfolio of thermal, renewable, and BESS projects proposed across the ERCOT, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection (PJM), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) grid management areas. These projects represent more than 12 gigawatts (GW) of thermal and renewable capacity, as well as over 9 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy storage.For more information about Advanced Power, its projects, and core competencies in development, financial structuring, and asset management, please visit www.advanced-power.com About Advanced PowerAdvanced Power is a privately-owned developer, manager, and owner of modern power infrastructure. Our experienced team is advancing a sustainable, reliable energy future through its deep expertise in project development, financial structuring, and asset management.Advanced Power has successfully developed 6 GWac of thermal and renewable generation and BESS assets in the U.S. and Europe. Today’s development portfolio includes 12+ GW of thermal and renewable projects, and 9+ GWh of energy storage.Founded in 2000, Advanced Power is bringing reliable energy to places that need it and providing economic benefits plus jobs to communities, all while making massive contributions to the reduction of CO2 emissions.Advanced Power has offices in Boston and Houston with a registered office in Zug, Switzerland.###

