Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Set to Reach US$32.9 Bn by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Growth Analysis

Rising Infection Prevention Measures and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Drive Market Growth

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital acquired infection control market plays a critical role in ensuring patient safety and maintaining hygiene standards across healthcare facilities. These products and technologies are essential for preventing the spread of infections in hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, safeguarding both patients and healthcare personnel. Infection control solutions—ranging from disinfectants, sterilization equipment, protective barriers, and consumables—are vital in reducing morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs associated with hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global hospital acquired infection control market is projected to grow from US$20.6 Bn in 2025 to US$32.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness about infection prevention, rising hospital admissions, and the growing implementation of stringent hygiene and sterilization protocols post-pandemic.

The surge in healthcare-associated infections, coupled with advancements in sterilization technologies and single-use medical supplies, continues to bolster demand. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automated sterilization systems and antimicrobial coatings in medical devices has enhanced infection control efficiency and reduced cross-contamination risks.

Key Market Insights

The market is projected to expand from US$20.6 Bn in 2025 to US$32.9 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Sterilization products and services remain the leading segment, driven by demand for advanced low-temperature and automated sterilization systems.

North America dominates the market due to stringent infection control regulations and high healthcare expenditure.

Rising prevalence of multidrug-resistant pathogens (MDROs) is fueling demand for effective infection prevention solutions.

Growth of surgical procedures and hospital infrastructure in emerging markets is creating new revenue opportunities.

What Drives the Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market?

The primary drivers include increasing incidences of healthcare-associated infections, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced sterilization and disinfection technologies. According to the CDC, nearly one in every 31 hospital patients suffers from an HAI, highlighting the urgent need for robust infection control systems. The rising elderly population, growing number of surgeries, and frequent use of invasive devices like catheters and ventilators have further intensified the focus on infection prevention.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness about hygiene practices and spurred investment in sterilization, surface disinfection, and air purification solutions—trends that continue to support sustained market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising incidence of HAIs globally

Stricter regulatory frameworks mandating infection control

Advancements in sterilization and disinfection technologies

Increasing use of single-use medical devices

Restraints:

High cost of sterilization equipment, compliance challenges, and the availability of counterfeit disinfectants remain key hurdles, particularly in low-income economies. Additionally, improper use of disinfectants and chemical exposure risks can limit product adoption in certain settings.

Opportunities:

The rise of eco-friendly disinfectants, AI-driven monitoring systems, and UV-C sterilization technologies presents significant opportunities. Manufacturers investing in automation and smart sterilization systems can gain a strong competitive advantage as healthcare facilities embrace technology for infection prevention.

Market Segmentation

The hospital acquired infection control market is segmented by product type, end-use, and region.

By Product Type:

Sterilization Equipment & Services

Disinfectants & Cleaning Agents

Protective Barriers (Gloves, Masks, Gowns)

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Consumables

Among these, sterilization equipment and services lead the market, driven by their critical role in ensuring microbial elimination in surgical instruments and medical devices. Disinfectants are also gaining significant traction due to their widespread use in surface cleaning and environmental disinfection protocols.

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Hospitals dominate this segment, accounting for the largest share, owing to the high volume of patient admissions and surgical procedures. The expansion of ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient care facilities is also expected to propel market demand.

Regional Insights

North America remains the largest and most mature market, backed by strong infection control mandates from organizations like the CDC and FDA. The region benefits from high healthcare spending and continuous innovation in sterilization and disinfection technologies.

Europe follows closely, supported by healthcare reforms and awareness campaigns focusing on patient safety and hygiene compliance.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with countries such as India, China, and Japan investing heavily in hospital infrastructure and infection control systems. Increasing healthcare expenditure, urbanization, and government-led health safety initiatives are major growth enablers.

Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing steady growth due to the establishment of new hospitals and an increasing emphasis on infection prevention training and compliance.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is competitive, with leading players focusing on mergers, partnerships, and innovation in eco-friendly and automated disinfection technologies to enhance their market presence.

Key Players Include:

✦ STERIS plc

✦ Getinge AB

✦ 3M Company

✦ Ecolab Inc.

✦ Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

✦ Belimed AG

✦ MMM Group

✦ Cantel Medical

✦ Sotera Health

✦ Matachana Group

Key Industry Developments

Several leading companies have intensified efforts to expand their infection control portfolios. For instance, Ecolab has launched advanced bio-based disinfectants with lower toxicity profiles, while STERIS and Getinge are investing in automated low-temperature sterilization systems to cater to the growing demand for precision instrument processing.

Strategic collaborations between medical device manufacturers and infection control companies are also gaining traction to improve compatibility and compliance. Investments in emerging markets and digital integration for sterilization tracking are reshaping the global landscape.

Innovation and Future Trends

The future of hospital acquired infection control lies in digitalized sterilization management, AI-driven environmental monitoring, and green disinfection solutions. Emerging innovations include sensor-based hygiene tracking systems, UV-C disinfection robots, and self-disinfecting surfaces embedded with antimicrobial coatings.

The integration of smart data systems in infection surveillance and real-time monitoring will significantly enhance operational efficiency and compliance tracking in hospitals. Moreover, the rising trend toward sustainable, chemical-free disinfection is expected to redefine the industry’s future growth trajectory.

