Visium Technologies Selected by IREX.AI for Major Public Safety Technology Deployment in Peru

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC ID:VISM) a leader in advanced cybersecurity and data analytics solutions, announced today that it has secured a pivotal contract with IREX.AI , a global authority in ethical AI-based public safety and surveillance. This collaboration integrates Visium’s advanced VMS data analytics product, Tru-Insight, with IREX’s industry-leading video intelligence platform, significantly enhancing public safety efforts in Peru’s capital. This cutting-edge deployment of AI solutions will transform video surveillance for the Peruvian National Police and provide next-level public safety capabilities in Peru’s capital.Visium's proprietary TruContext™ technology provides real-time data analytics and visualization which will greatly improve situational awareness for public safety and law enforcement agencies. This technology complements IREX's top-tier video intelligence platform. At its core, this partnership combines Visium’s ability to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time with IREX’s expertise in video intelligence to create a system that detects suspicious activities, predicts potential incidents, and equips public safety officials and law enforcement with tools to act quickly, proactively, and effectively.This collaboration has resulted in the Ethical Layered Intelligence (ELI™) solution, an ethical AI and big data platform designed for governments, public safety organizations, transportation authorities, and service providers. It offers unmatched real-time monitoring, analysis, and response capabilities, all while upholding the highest ethical standards and privacy protections. The effectiveness of IREX's technology is already evident in Peru, where it powers the country’s Smart Cities initiative. ELI has led to an impressive 36% decrease in crime rates, showcasing the profound impact of Ethical AI-driven video intelligence on urban security.Leadership Perspectives“Partnering with Visium Technologies is a game-changer for Peru and a milestone for the future of ethical AI governance,” said Calvin Yadav, Co-Founder & CEO of IREX.AI. “With this deployment, we’re not only enhancing public safety, but building the foundation for Government-as-a-Service (GaaS)- a future where cities and nations can deploy secure, scalable, ethical AI infrastructure that learns, adapts, and protects communities. This is the next step toward modern, efficient, and accountable government technology”.Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, said “This project demonstrates the power of strategic collaboration in driving innovation for ethical, transparent, and resilient public safety solutions. Visium’s expertise in cybersecurity and advanced analytics, combined with IREX’s global leadership in ethical AI for video surveillance, sets a new benchmark for responsible technology deployment in law enforcement. We are honored to partner with IREX in support of the Peru National Police in creating a safer and smarter future”.A Vision for the Future: Ethical AI and Data SovereigntyThis alliance marks a major step toward Ethical AI–powered governance built on data sovereignty, transparency, and trust. IREX’s Government-as-a-Service (GaaS) model enables nations to deploy secure, modular AI infrastructure for public safety, cybersecurity, and city operations- while maintaining full ownership and control of their data. It ensures technology serves communities responsibly, protecting privacy and supporting national independence.The Peru deployment is the first large-scale GaaS initiative in Latin America, setting a new benchmark for how governments can modernize through ethical, citizen-first innovation.About IREX.AIIREX.AI is a global leader in Ethical AI and intelligent video analytics, empowering governments and organizations in over 30 countries to build safer, more resilient, and sustainable communities.The IREX Ethical AI and Big Data Platform securely connects cameras, sensors, and data systems to a private cloud, delivering real-time insights that help prevent incidents before they occur, from crime and emergencies to public safety challenges.With a mission to make cities safer without compromising privacy, IREX is redefining the future of Public Safety and GovTech through transparent, responsible, and scalable AI technology. Its innovations address modern challenges such as rising crime, missing people, overcrowding, and public health crises- helping governments transition toward Government-as-a-Service (GaaS) and data-sovereign digital infrastructure.For more information, visit www.IREX.AI About Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContext plugs the gaps left by other security tools.For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

