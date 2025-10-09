United States Cooling Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

Cooling Fabrics Market

The Global Cooling Fabrics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.5%during the forecast period 2024-2031.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The Global Cooling Fabrics Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising demand for high-performance textiles that offer thermal comfort and moisture management. Cooling fabrics are engineered materials designed to regulate body temperature by dissipating heat and enhancing airflow. These fabrics are widely used across sportswear, outdoor apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, making them essential in both consumer and professional markets. The integration of advanced fibers, moisture-wicking technologies, and phase change materials (PCMs) has further strengthened the adoption of cooling fabrics worldwide. According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Cooling Fabrics Market was valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The key growth drivers include increasing consumer awareness about heat stress, expanding activewear and athleisure segments, and technological advancements in textile manufacturing. Among the product segments, moisture-wicking fabrics hold a leading share due to their multifunctional benefits, while North America emerges as the dominant region owing to high disposable income, awareness of performance apparel, and presence of major sportswear brands. Among the product segments, moisture-wicking fabrics hold a leading share due to their multifunctional benefits, while North America emerges as the dominant region owing to high disposable income, awareness of performance apparel, and presence of major sportswear brands.Key Highlights from the Report:The cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2031.Moisture-wicking fabrics dominate the product segment due to multifunctional performance.North America leads the market owing to technological adoption and active lifestyle trends.Rising demand in sportswear and outdoor apparel is a major growth driver.Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to industrial and healthcare applications.Technological innovations in phase change materials are creating new market opportunities.Market Segmentation:The Cooling Fabrics Market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and fabric technology.By product type, the market includes moisture-wicking fabrics, phase change materials (PCMs), gel-infused fabrics, and nano-coated textiles. Moisture-wicking fabrics remain the most preferred due to their ability to draw sweat away from the body, ensuring comfort during physical activity. PCMs, on the other hand, regulate temperature by storing and releasing heat, which is particularly valuable in healthcare and industrial settings.Based on end-users, the market caters to sportswear, workwear, medical textiles, and casual wear. Sportswear dominates due to increasing fitness trends, marathon events, and outdoor activities. Workwear and industrial textiles are gaining traction as companies seek to protect employees from heat stress in challenging environments. By technology, fabrics with nano-coating, micro-encapsulation, and smart textiles are driving innovation, enhancing fabric performance, and expanding the market's reach across diverse applications. Regional Insights: The North American region holds the largest market share due to widespread adoption of high-performance textiles and a mature sportswear market. The United States and Canada lead in technological innovations and premium activewear consumption. Europe follows closely, driven by growing awareness of sustainable and functional textiles in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market due to rapid industrialization, expansion of the sportswear sector, and increasing urban population exposed to high temperatures. China, Japan, and India are key contributors, focusing on manufacturing capabilities and local adoption of cooling textiles. Meanwhile, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are experiencing steady growth, primarily in workwear, healthcare, and outdoor recreation segments.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe Cooling Fabrics Market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for comfortable, breathable, and functional clothing. Rising participation in outdoor sports, fitness activities, and extreme weather conditions has accelerated the adoption of performance textiles. Technological advancements such as phase change materials, nano-coating, and moisture-wicking fabrics have further fueled demand. Additionally, government initiatives promoting worker safety and heat stress mitigation in industrial sectors contribute to steady market growth.Market RestraintsHigh production costs and complex manufacturing processes remain key restraints for market expansion. Specialized cooling fabrics often require advanced machinery and premium raw materials, limiting accessibility for small-scale manufacturers. Moreover, lack of awareness in emerging markets and limited consumer adoption in non-urban areas can hinder growth prospects.Market OpportunitiesThe growing popularity of athleisure and smart textiles presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Collaborations with fashion brands and expansion into healthcare and industrial textiles can unlock new revenue streams. Additionally, innovations in biodegradable and eco-friendly cooling fabrics cater to the sustainability-conscious consumer, offering a competitive edge in the global market. Company Insights: Key players operating in the Cooling Fabrics Market include: Coolcore Ahlstrom-Munksjö NILIT Ltd Polartec Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Asahi Kasei Corporation Hexarmor Tehrani Industrial Group Recent Developments: USA: In 2025, the US cooling fabrics market is driven by rising demand for performance clothing that enhances comfort in sports and outdoor activities, including military investment in cooling textiles for extreme conditions (September 2025). The US market is seeing increased adoption of cooling textiles in upholstery and bedding to meet growing thermal comfort awareness among consumers (August 2025). Japan: Japan's cooling fabrics market is propelled by technological advancements and government support for smart fabric innovations, especially for workwear and sportswear (August 2025). Growth is supported by Japanese efforts toward sustainability in textiles and increasing awareness of heat-related health issues accelerating demand for cooling fabric-based apparel (August 2025). Conclusion: The Cooling Fabrics Market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing demand for performance textiles, technological innovations, and rising awareness about thermal comfort across industries. 