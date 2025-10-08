President Lai meets Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies President Raúl Luis Latorre Martínez

TAIWAN, October 8 - Details 2025-10-09 President Lai meets 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue participants On the morning of October 9, President Lai Ching-te met with participants in the 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that in face of the challenges posed by expansion of authoritarianism and rapid technological developments, the democratic community’s solidarity and response is even more important. The president emphasized that Taiwan will continue to ensure peace through strength and boost security through cooperation, and will work together with friends and allies to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, I want to welcome our guests, many of whom traveled from afar to attend the 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue, bringing many years of experience and knowledge in the security field. They also brought the warmth of their friendship, showing support for Taiwan through concrete action. In recent years, the global order has faced severe challenges as a result of the continued expansion of authoritarianism and rapid technological developments, testing the global democratic community’s solidarity and response. This has made the Taipei Security Dialogue all the more important. With its theme of Integrated Deterrence: Maintaining Peace through Strength in the Indo-Pacific, this year’s forum focused on such issues as the international landscape, the impact of emerging technologies, the strengthening of social resilience, and Taiwan’s strategic role. The event not only facilitated academic exchanges and policy discussions but also provided an important opportunity for like-minded countries to jointly address challenges and pursue peace. I would like to thank our distinguished guests for sharing their valuable experiences and insights, which helps deepen cooperation among democracies. I also thank former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, American Defense International Chairman Van Hipp Jr., and all our guests here today, for repeatedly speaking up and voicing support for Taiwan. Standing on the frontline of authoritarian threat, Taiwan aspires to consolidate the strength of democratic partners to advance stable development throughout the Indo-Pacific. I also commend Chairman Huoh Shoou-yeh (霍守業) of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) and the INDSR team for organizing the Taipei Security Dialogue and for making Taiwan’s national security strategy better known in the international community. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its national defense capabilities, enhance whole-of-society defense and resilience, and boost our national security capabilities across the board. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, demonstrating Taiwan’s firm resolve to defend itself and that it is working to fulfill its responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will actively develop our asymmetric capabilities, build a smart defense combat system, promote a more competitive national defense industry, and further enhance whole-of-society resilience. These efforts aim not only to ensure that Taiwan is capable of defending the values of freedom and democracy; they will also allow us to remain a trustworthy partner in security cooperation with friends and allies as we jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. Ensuring peace through strength and boosting security through cooperation is our goal. Taiwan will continue to advance exchanges and collaboration with other countries in such fields as national security, disaster prevention and relief, and technological development. I look forward to our guests continuing to support Taiwan. Let us all work together to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Former Prime Minister Morrison then delivered remarks, saying that they are here on this visit as friends, supporters, and advocates for Taiwan, adding that they particularly want to convey their sincere best wishes for Taiwan’s National Day. He noted that the members of the delegation come from the United States, Europe, and within the Indo-Pacific itself, including Japan and Australia. Their presence here, he underlined, shows the international community’s strong resolve and support for the case of Taiwan. The former prime minister also acknowledged President Lai’s strong leadership and resilience in seeking to advance national defense, maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, and ensure the prosperity of Taiwan. He also expressed support and best wishes for President Lai in seeking to achieve national unity on national security and regional peace. Former Prime Minister Morrison said that their discussions at the Taipei Security Dialogue have focused on ensuring maritime security, building up missile defenses and drone defenses, and indigenous defense capabilities. He also noted the great progress Taiwan is making in these areas, and especially in building the resilience of the Taiwanese population. He reiterated that they will continue to advocate for Taiwan and explain in their respective countries that Taiwan matters, adding that it matters not only for Taiwan but for security, sovereignty, and freedom around the world. He emphasized that the international community should learn the hard lessons of Ukraine and, coming together in solidarity, apply them to avoid those outcomes here in Taiwan and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Details 2025-10-08 President Lai names Taiwania Capital Chairman Lin Hsin-i as 2025 APEC envoy On October 8, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) announced that President Lai Ching-te, after careful consideration, has invited Lin Hsin-i (林信義), senior advisor to the president and chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corporation, to once again act as his representative at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM), which will be held in Gyeongju, Korea from October 31 to November 1, 2025. Spokesperson Kuo noted that Chairman Lin has previously attended the AELM as our leader’s representative in 2005 and 2024, giving him extensive knowledge of and expertise in APEC’s operations and discussions. This, she explained, makes him the most suitable candidate to represent President Lai at this year’s AELM. The theme for 2025 APEC, hosted by Korea, is Building a Sustainable Tomorrow, Spokesperson Kuo noted, with three major policy priorities: Connect: strengthening connectivity by facilitating trade and investment, and promoting physical, institutional, and people-to-people exchanges; Innovate: fostering digital innovation by bridging the digital divide and enhancing cooperation on Artificial Intelligence; and Prosper: achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and prosperity by addressing pressing global challenges. The two key APEC deliverables for this year, AI and response to demographic changes, align closely with President Lai’s policy direction, which includes transforming Taiwan into an AI island, a vision for a Healthy Taiwan, and efforts to promote AI chips, smart manufacturing, smart medicine, and digital governance. Spokesperson Kuo emphasized that Chairman Lin has extensive experience in industry, and in the formulation and execution aspects of national economic decision-making, as well as a deep understanding of Taiwan’s industrial development and global economic and trade situation. The spokesperson expressed confidence that Chairman Lin will be able to fully convey Taiwan’s policy vision and achievements at APEC, and thereby complete the mission assigned to him by President Lai.

Details 2025-10-07 President Lai interviewed by The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show President Lai Ching-te recently met with Stephen Yates, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center; Buck Sexton, host of the American radio program The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show; and Mr. Sexton’s brothers Mason and Keats. President Lai was also interviewed by Buck Sexton and responded to questions regarding cross-strait relations, the regional landscape, national defense, the economic and trade partnership between Taiwan and the United States, and Taiwan’s social welfare policies. The interview was broadcast on the early morning of October 7. Following is the text of the questions and the president’s responses: Q: One of the things we’ve noticed that has already gotten some attention back in the States is the sense of civic responsibility here, how respectful and law-biding everyone is, how safe everyone feels on your streets. It is inspiring to tell Americans about this. I also wanted to ask you about the situation right now with your neighbor, China. There’s obviously a lot of global concern about a sense of rhetoric heating up, a sense that there is a pathway now that is becoming more imminent that there could be a crisis. How do you want to describe the situation right now, for specifically an American audience? President Lai: First of all, I am very glad that you have seen a lot of things during your stay in Taiwan and that you are having a fruitful trip so far. I also want to thank you for commending our civil society. In the international community, Taiwan is often lauded as being a place where the most beautiful scenery is actually its people. Recently, due to a typhoon, a barrier lake overflowed in Hualien, causing a significant number of injuries and deaths. Streets and houses were covered in mud. Taiwanese society mobilized to help people affected. We had a long holiday weekend this past weekend. On the first day, 30,000 people traveled to Hualien to offer assistance. And on both the second and third days, another 40,000 went, meaning that over 100,000 people, of their own accord, took their shovels to help those affected. In our society, these people were referred to “superheroes with shovels.” So you can feel that in Taiwan there is a lot of warmth. People are kind. So our streets, at nighttime or daytime, are generally very safe. Your question was about Taiwan’s relations with China. I very much hope that everyone in the world who pays attention to Taiwan-China issues can be clear about several things. Firstly, the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. Taiwan is not a part of the PRC. China does not have the right to invade Taiwan. Secondly, China has been holding military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, undermining peace and stability in the region. So it is China – not Taiwan – that is disrupting the cross-strait status quo. The fact that the Taiwanese people seek to protect their sovereignty and pursue a way of life based on democracy, freedom, and human rights should not be seen as a provocation against China. Thirdly, even though Taiwan is facing increasing threats from China, Taiwan has not given up on seeking peace and mutual prosperity across the strait. We understand that peace is priceless and that there are no winners in war. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are essential elements of global security and prosperity. Our pursuit of peace is an ideal, not a fantasy. We believe that to achieve peace, there must be strength. Since taking office, I have implemented the Four Pillars of Peace action plan. The first pillar is strengthening Taiwan’s national defense. Our defense spending, as defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP next year. And this will increase to 5 percent of GDP by 2030. We are procuring arms from the United States and partners across the international community. At the same time, we are promoting indigenous defense capabilities. We will work with the international community to codevelop arms, including R&D, design, and manufacturing. This will allow the domestic defense industry to grow and contribute to Taiwan’s security. Drones, unmanned submarines, and robotics are all areas that Taiwan will prioritize in the future. The second pillar is enhancing our economic resilience. In 2010, 83.8 percent of Taiwan’s outbound investment went to China. But last year, this number was only 7 percent. The United States is now Taiwan’s largest destination for outbound investment. In other words, we are not putting all of our eggs in the same basket. We hope that Taiwan’s industries will be rooted in Taiwan, deploy globally, and market across the world. This will not only strengthen our economy but also make it more resilient, thereby safeguarding Taiwan’s security. The third pillar is standing together with the United States and other free and democratic countries to bolster joint deterrence. This will allow us to prevent war by preparing for one. And fourthly, Taiwan is willing to engage in dialogue with China based on parity and dignity. Through exchanges and cooperation, we can achieve the goal of peace and mutual prosperity. I noticed that US President Donald Trump once said publicly that Xi Jinping actually called him and stated that he would not attack Taiwan during President Trump’s term in office. We hope that Taiwan will continue to enjoy the support of President Trump. If he is able to convince Xi Jinping to permanently renounce the use of force against Taiwan, President Trump will surely win the Nobel Peace Prize. Q: If you could speak directly to President Trump about Taiwan’s situation right now, the security situation more specifically, what would you want him to know? President Lai: If I had the chance to meet President Trump in person and talk about the current cross-strait situation, I would suggest that he take note of the fact that Xi Jinping is not just holding ever-larger military exercises in the Taiwan Strait but expanding China’s military deployment in the South and East China Seas. China’s military exercises now extend across the Indo-Pacific region. Its aircraft carriers are moving beyond the first island chain and second island chain. And its northern fleet even sailed around Japan for a week. Chinese naval vessels also conducted live-fire exercises in Australia’s exclusive economic zone. The situation in the Indo-Pacific region is changing constantly, and tensions are rising. So the issue is not only a possible annexation of Taiwan. If it is able to annex Taiwan, China will be in a stronger position to compete with the United States and alter the rules-based international order. This would eventually also impact US interests. So we hope that President Trump can continue to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwan is determined to ensure its national security. We will fulfill our responsibility and work with free and democratic countries to maintain regional peace and stability. Q: Because America has learned some difficult lessons about foreign policy and foreign policy intervention, there is a focus on partners who will carry their weight for their own defense and have a willingness to fight. If anyone in America, policymaker or citizen, has a question about whether Taiwan is willing to defend its own sovereignty, what would you say to them? President Lai: I would tell them that Taiwan is absolutely determined to ensure its own national security. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are indispensable elements in global security and prosperity. So when Taiwan looks after its own national security, it shows that Taiwan is committed to protecting regional peace and stability as well. That is why, as I mentioned before, we are continuing to increase our national defense budget. So during former President Tsai Ing-wen’s term, the national defense budget was increased from 1.9 percent of GDP to 2.5 percent. Next year, it will reach 3.32 percent. And we hope to increase this to 5 percent by 2030. This would be five years earlier than NATO’s own goal. Also, we have established the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee under the Office of the President. This committee brings various sectors of Taiwan together and combines the strengths of the public and private sectors to carry out exercises and drills that enhance whole-of-society defense. I also convened a high-level national security meeting in which we defined the Chinese Communist Party regime as a foreign hostile force; and I proposed 17 strategies to address the five major threats we face from China. These will translate into more than a hundred amendments to our national security laws, which will be reviewed by the Legislative Yuan during the current session. This will put Taiwan on a stronger legal footing, bolster its national defense, and allow people to contribute their power toward safeguarding our nation and protecting regional peace and stability. I believe that people help those who help themselves. So I very much agree with your idea that Taiwan and other countries should meet their own responsibilities. Only by helping ourselves can we expect help from others. And when we show unity and work together, that is when deterrence is at its strongest; and that is when we will be able to safeguard peace and stability in the world. Q: Obviously, there’s a tremendous global and American, specifically, interest in artificial intelligence and the future of it. Also very interesting is the incredible facility that TSMC has built and is building out more in Arizona. I would like to ask you to speak to the economic partnership, specifically in advanced technology, microchip manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, and the relationship between Taiwan and America going forward, and how you view that to grow and bring prosperity for both countries. President Lai: So we all know that Taiwan’s technology industry has performed well. This is the result of decades of cooperation among Taiwan’s industries, government, academia, and R&D sector, as well as the support of the Taiwanese people. But I must also note with appropriate humility that TSMC and the Taiwanese semiconductor industry are still only one part of a bigger ecosystem, and do not represent the whole system. So if you look at the entire semiconductor ecosystem, the United States is strong in areas such as innovation, R&D, and design. And it is also the biggest market. Japan is strong in raw materials and related equipment. And the Republic of Korea, they have flash memory. Taiwan’s strength is in wafer manufacturing. And the Netherlands makes the critical equipment that is used to make semiconductors. But in the whole ecosystem, you can see that around 80 percent of profits go to the United States. So for semiconductors, I would say the United States is still the leader in this ecosystem. Looking ahead, as we face the AI era, every nation in the semiconductor ecosystem will be extremely important. And the United States will continue to lead the world in this. So Taiwan is very willing to work with the United States to achieve this goal. We want to help the United States reindustrialize and become a global AI hub. We want the United States to continue to lead the world in this new AI era and we want to help make America great again. So with regard to Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, we see it as an important responsibility in terms of ensuring the world’s future prosperity. That is why the Taiwan government has been very supportive of TSMC’s investments in the United States and Japan, as well as Germany. In the future, when the United States has reindustrialized and become a global AI hub, I am sure that TSMC will continue to play a crucial role. Q: Over the course of meetings with various members of your government, I learned something very interesting that has to do with family formation, a problem we have also started to look at in America. It will be very interesting, I think, to the American audience, to hear of countries that are trying to use policy to address issues like encouraging marriage and encouraging children so that a society can replenish – so that there is replenishment and there is resiliency. Could you please speak to some of the ways that you are encouraging people to have more kids here? What is Taiwan doing and how are those initiatives going so far? President Lai: I am very glad that you look positively at what we have been doing in Taiwan. Actually, Taiwan’s policies were made with reference to what the United States and other countries have been doing. Concerning our strategies: first, the government is supporting families in jointly raising children from birth to six years old by providing monthly subsidies. Tuition is also free for both public and private high schools and vocational schools. We also have a long-term care system for senior citizens. Across Taiwan, there are some 15,000 service centers with around 100,000 long-term care staff who look after seniors over the age of 65 as well as people with disabilities so that they can receive quality care. Young people who want to get married and have children are given priority in applying for social housing. If they want to buy a home, they can get government funding to subsidize the interest on their mortgage. And if they are renting, they can get a rent subsidy from the government. For couples who are having problems conceiving, the government subsidizes fertility treatment. We are also cutting taxes. Taiwan’s government is currently investing more in our society and cutting taxes by more than ever before in our history. These initiatives will help our young people feel confident that they can get married, have children, and will be able to raise them. I note that President Trump is also cutting taxes. We want to reduce the burden on households so that more people can start a family. This will promote social stability, prosperity, development, and continual growth for the country.

Details 2025-09-30 President Lai meets US Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg On the afternoon of September 30, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Luke Lindberg, under secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwanese businesses plan to purchase US$10 billion of American agricultural products over the next four years, which will boost the efficiency of Taiwan’s livestock industry and enhance its food security. The president expressed hope of utilizing Taiwan’s advantages in the high-tech industry to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan and the US in agricultural technology innovation and food security and resilience, fostering an even more mutually beneficial partnership. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to once again welcome Under Secretary Lindberg, a good friend of Taiwan, just a year after his previous visit. Taiwan’s agricultural trade goodwill mission just concluded its visit to the US. And now, we are meeting with Under Secretary Lindberg and his delegation of dozens of industry representatives, highlighting the deep friendship and close partnership between Taiwan and the US. I extend a sincere welcome to our guests and applaud this step forward in Taiwan-US trade exchanges. Taiwan is currently the seventh-largest trade partner of the US and its seventh-largest export market for agricultural products. The US has also become Taiwan’s largest investment destination and largest market for agricultural exports. All of this goes to show that, in trade and the agricultural sector, Taiwan and the US are interdependent and enjoy close collaboration. This month, Taiwan’s agricultural mission visited Washington, DC, and several agricultural states, including South Dakota, Under Secretary Lindberg’s home state. This demonstrated that Taiwan is determined to continue elevating the Taiwan-US trade partnership. During the trip, industry representatives from Taiwan and the US signed procurement letters of intent. Taiwanese businesses plan to purchase US$10 billion of American agricultural products, including soybeans, wheat, corn, and beef, over the next four years. We anticipate that importing high-quality raw materials for animal feed will boost the efficiency of Taiwan’s livestock industry. And US agricultural products can also enhance Taiwan’s food security. Taiwan is also a reliable and important partner to the US in technology. Looking forward, we hope to utilize Taiwan’s advantages in the high-tech industry to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan and the US in agricultural technology innovation and food security and resilience. Taiwan faces geopolitical risks and challenges as it is situated on the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific and serves as a crucial hub for global non-red supply chains. I believe that regional neighbors and like-minded countries must join hands to safeguard global peace, stability, and prosperity. This delegation led by Under Secretary Lindberg not only contributes to mutual prosperity in agricultural trade across the public and private sectors, it also symbolizes the firm and steady steps by which we are deepening the strategic and economic partnership between Taiwan and the US. Let us continue to work together to strengthen Taiwan-US relations and contribute even more to global prosperity. Under Secretary Lindberg then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for having them here today. He then expressed their sincere best wishes to all of the people in Taiwan who were impacted by Super Typhoon Ragasa. He mentioned that their delegation, consisting of 25 US businesses, is here to help sell US agricultural products and build continued relationships in Taiwan. He also noted that it is a particularly exciting time of year to be here in Taiwan to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which is a time of cultural importance here in Taiwan. Under Secretary Lindberg thanked Taiwanese consumers for continuing to purchase American agricultural products, adding that roughly 25 percent of the food that is imported into Taiwan is from the US, contributing to Taiwan’s food security. As a friend of Taiwan, he said, the US is also committed to Taiwan’s resilience through energy security. Mentioning the recent goodwill mission that Taiwan’s minister of agriculture led to the US last week, Under Secretary Lindberg said that he comes as well with some goodwill for the Taiwanese people, explaining that they have decided to take the next step in allowing Taiwanese producers of pineapple access to the US market. He expressed hope that this will bring great joy and prosperity to many families here in Taiwan as the mid-autumn season begins. The under secretary said he looks forward to their discussion and expressed hope for continued prosperity and growing relations. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by American Institute in Taiwan Acting Director Karin M. Lang.

Details 2025-09-30 President Lai meets delegation led by Japanese House of Councillors LDP Members’ General Assembly Chairperson Matsuyama Masaji On the morning of September 30, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Members’ General Assembly in the House of Councillors Chairperson Matsuyama Masaji. In remarks, President Lai stated that democratic countries must unite in solidarity in the face of the continued expansion of authoritarian regimes, and expressed hope to further deepen partnerships with Japan in areas such as security, trade, and the economy. He also emphasized jointly establishing democratic non-red supply chains, enhancing economic security, promoting regional peace, contributing even more to the world, and building an even brighter future for the Taiwan-Japan friendship. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to sincerely welcome Chairperson Matsuyama and his delegation, who have taken the time to visit Taiwan, and I am grateful for their efforts to further deepen Taiwan-Japan exchanges. I am confident that this visit will help provide a greater understanding of Taiwan’s political and economic situation, as well as the development and achievements of Taiwan-Japan relations. Taiwan and Japan support each other like family. The care and condolences from various groups in Japan regarding the recent disaster in Hualien have been truly moving. Over the years, Taiwan and Japan have worked together to overcome challenges such as earthquakes and the pandemic, and have jointly faced the threat of authoritarian expansion. Japan has not only long remained attentive to the situation in the Taiwan Strait, but has also continued to demonstrate through concrete action its determination to maintain regional peace. Last week, the foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, and Korea convened and issued a joint statement, marking the third time this year that these countries have reaffirmed support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They also opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo and voiced concern for the increasingly frequent destabilizing actions in the region. These firm standpoints represent a consensus among the global democratic community. Democratic countries must unite in solidarity in the face of the continued expansion of authoritarian regimes. Taiwan hopes to continue deepening its partnerships with Japan across areas such as security, trade, and the economy, including collaboration in industries like semiconductors, hydrogen energy, AI, and drones to jointly establish democratic non-red supply chains, enhance economic security, and promote regional peace and stability. In 2021, for the first time, the House of Councillors unanimously passed a resolution calling on countries to support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly. I want to express my gratitude once again and hope that all House of Councillors members will continue to support Taiwan’s international participation, allowing Taiwan to deepen exchanges on global issues and make even greater contributions to the world. I wish the delegation a successful and fruitful visit. I am sure that through our joint efforts, we will build an even brighter future for the Taiwan-Japan friendship. Chairperson Matsuyama then delivered remarks, noting that he visited Taiwan many times during his tenure as president of Junior Chamber International Japan. However, he said, this visit is his first as chairperson of the LDP Members’ General Assembly in the House of Councillors. He said it is an honor to meet President Lai and thanked him for taking the time to receive the delegation despite the recent typhoon in Hualien. He offered condolences for those who lost their lives, and extended sympathies to the injured, expressing his sincere hope that those affected by the disaster can soon return to their normal lives. Chairperson Matsuyama noted that both Taiwan and Japan frequently face natural disasters and have always extended help to each other in times of need. He expressed hope that our countries can further strengthen collaboration in disaster prevention and mitigation. Chairperson Matsuyama mentioned that the delegation visited Kaohsiung the day before to pay tribute with flowers at the bronze statue of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and deeply felt the Taiwanese people’s respect for former Prime Minister Abe and their friendship with Japan. He emphasized that Taiwan is very important to Japan, as our countries share universal values. Economic exchanges and mutual visits between our two countries are frequent, he said, making Taiwan a key partner and friend. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan continue deepening exchanges and collaboration. Chairperson Matsuyama then presented President Lai with a list of donations from the delegation for those affected by the recent disaster in Hualien. The delegation also included Japanese House of Councillors Members Watanabe Takeyuki, Ueno Michiko, and Horii Iwao, and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.