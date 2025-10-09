Tensor Continues to Transform Personal Mobility at GITEX Global 2025, Showcasing the Only L4 Fully Autonomous Vehicle

From Silicon Valley to Dubai, Tensor continues its mission to make autonomy safer, smarter, and connected to human purpose, transforming innovation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At GITEX Global 2025, taking place October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Zabeel Hall 3), Tensor will continue to showcase the Earth’s first personal Robocar—the world’s first volume-produced, fully autonomous L4 vehicle designed specifically for private ownership at scale. Tensor is defining the era of the AI defined Robocar and champions the mission to “Own Your Autonomy”.Following its debut, which set a new benchmark for autonomous mobility at the Self-Driving Congress in Dubai last month, Tensor arrives at GITEX Global 2025 to advance the dialogue from industry vision to tangible, real-world application. Tensor demonstrates a fundamental shift from corporate data collection—unlike services like RoboTaxis which collect and control your data—by prioritizing uncompromising safety and on-board data sovereignty. This ensures all personal data stays in the car, is end-to-end encrypted, and guarantees total control over your digital self.At GITEX, Tensor will demonstrate how this connection between people and technology becomes a human-centered reality, showing autonomy not merely as a feature, but as a philosophy, providing unprecedented freedom, privacy, and control to usher in a future of more time, abundance, and autonomy.“The Self-Driving Congress was the beginning of a dialogue, and what we witnessed in Dubai went far beyond curiosity. It was genuine excitement and belief that the era of personal autonomous mobility is here.,” said Amy Luca, Chief Marketing Officer at Tensor. “GITEX is where that belief grows stronger. Dubai is a place that doesn’t just showcase innovation; it lives it. Our journey here continues because this city understands what it means to build the future with purpose. Tensor is more than technology; it is a movement that brings people, safety, and intelligence together in one shared language.”Tensor Robocar is more than an autonomous vehicle; it is the embodiment of intelligent design, created from the ground up to redefine what safety and independence mean in motion. Equipped with over 100 integrated sensors that provide full 360-degree awareness and supported by unprecedented redundancy, Tensor has created a new benchmark for reliability. Every detail has been developed with intention, from radar-transparent materials to adaptive thermal systems, all serving a single purpose: to make every journey safer, more private, and effortless.At the heart of the Tensor Robocar lies the Tensor Foundation Model, an intelligent system built on millions of real and simulated scenarios that allows the vehicle to see, think, and act with awareness. It learns continuously, interpreting its surroundings, anticipating movement, and responding in real time. This harmony between instinct and reasoning gives the Robocar its defining character — a companion that evolves, protects, and moves with confidence.Supporting this intelligence is a global network of partners who share Tensor’s commitment to safety and trust. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure powers large-scale training and simulation, while NVIDIA provides the advanced computing that drives real-time decision-making inside every vehicle. On the manufacturing and systems side, Tensor collaborates with leading global suppliers. In partnership with Marsh, Tensor is also defining the world’s first insurance model for personal Robocars, setting new standards for safety and ownership.Together, these alliances form the backbone of Tensor’s mission to make autonomy safer, more trusted, and truly built for people.Tensor’s presence in Dubai reflects a partnership rooted in shared vision and purpose. Dubai stands as a beacon for what’s possible when innovation and humanity progress together—a city that embraces technology not for novelty, but for its ability to improve lives and shape a more connected future. For Tensor, this environment embodies the brand’s core values of courage, foresight, and responsibility. Its continued presence at GITEX marks a new chapter in that collaboration—a statement that the future of autonomy begins where leadership and purpose already thrive."Technology only moves the world forward when anchored by human-centered innovation," said Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer at Tensor. "We are pioneering the era of the AI defined Robocar, marking a fundamental shift from horsepower to brainpower. As the Earth’s first personal Robocar, our innovation is defined by foundational safety and the mission to ‘Own Your Autonomy’. Features like our true Dual Mode design and on-board data sovereignty ensure every individual is empowered with unprecedented freedom, privacy, and control."At GITEX Global 2025, Tensor is strengthening its commitment to the UAE, recognizing the country as the inaugural leader in embracing personal autonomous technology. Tensor will showcase the Earth’s first personal Robocar in Dubai for the second time, giving visitors a firsthand look at the world’s first volume-produced, fully autonomous L4 vehicle designed for private ownership at scale.Tensor’s presence at GITEX is a vital step in its long-term commitment to the region. With an office already established in Dubai, Tensor is actively bringing this world-first vehicle to the UAE market. The showcase will focus on meaningful engagement to demonstrate how Tensor is translating the vision of autonomy into tangible, real-world application, championing the mission to empower individuals to “Own Your Autonomy” with unprecedented freedom, privacy, and control. This engagement signifies the initial phase of Tensor’s efforts in the region, confirming that the future of mobility is about technology learning to move with people [implied, drawing on core philosophy] to build a future of more time, abundance, and autonomy.GITEX Global 2025 will take place from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 3, Stand H3-B01. Members of the media are invited to schedule interviews or booth visits by contacting press@tensor.ai or tensor@thehalo-agency.com.For updates, follow @TensorAuto on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit www.tensor.auto for more information.- Ends -About TensorTensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individual consumers. Our flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world’s first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0–L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. At Tensor, we champion personal AI autonomy and ownership. Our vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence—a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom, and autonomy. We’re forging an alternative path where AGI serves only you, and is controlled solely by you. To those who share this vision: Own Your Autonomy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.