Global Shrimp Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 105.35 Billion, CAGR of 3.90% by 2033.

Global shrimp market to reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.90%, driven by rising seafood demand and expanding aquaculture in China.

NEW YORK, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Environment, Species, Shrimp Size, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global shrimp market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.How Big is the Shrimp Market?The global shrimp market size was valued at USD 71.87 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.90% from 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant/requestsample Global Shrimp Market Dynamics:Latest Trends in the Shrimp Market:The worldwide Shrimp Market is creating a lot of excitement, marrying the culinary world with sustainable practices in such a way that it can accommodate the increasing demand. Experts in the industry have observed a hike in the requirement for certified sustainable shrimp among such brands as Thai Union that are taking the lead with their responsible farming of the vannamei species—imagine eco-conscious diners relishing big, ocean-fresh shrimp in the mainstream dishes. China is the king of the market with a 32.7% share power; it is using the size of its aquaculture to fully satisfy the global shrimp appetite. The technology employed by Maruha Nichiro, such as tracing of supply chains, is the reason for the 20% increase, according to the market research, in the consumer trust. At the same time, companies have come to understand that the global Shrimp Market is not only about seafood but also about health and responsibility and, thus, they are not opposed to integrating the health aspect along with the rest as they are already doing thus providing nutritious, ethical solutions that correspond to the global demand for flavor, sustainability, and traceability in a colorful, seafood-loving world.Growth Drivers in the Shrimp Market:The global Shrimp Market, which is projected to be worth USD 71.87 billion by 2024, will see growth mainly through the rising seafood consumption and aquaculture. Industry surveys report that 70% of shrimp is produced from farming, and frozen shrimp captures a whopping 60% market share—supermarkets are filling their freezers with this convenient and protein-rich option. The introduction of disease-resistant breeds has resulted in a production efficiency increase of 15%. No eco-friendly practices, however, still the enlightenment because of the omega-3 in shrimp and the aquaculture mastery of China are among the factors co-opting this trend. The global Shrimp Market keeps growing as people are looking for multiple ways to use the proteins and they are also nutritionally rich, thus the growth will be strong in foodservice, retail, and processing sectors all over the world.Future Demand in the Shrimp Market:Future demand in the global Shrimp Market is projected to reach USD 105.35 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.90%. This growth is fueled by global protein needs and aquaculture advancements, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where Vietnam’s farms supply premium shrimp—think sustainable exports for Western markets. The frozen segment will dominate, driven by convenience trends. Emerging markets like Africa offer untapped potential, despite infrastructure challenges. Partnerships, like those between Avanti Feeds and traceability tech firms, enhance scalability. Stakeholders can leverage these trends, ensuring the global Shrimp Market meets rising needs for healthy, sustainable solutions, shaping a future of flavorful nutrition across diverse regions.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Shrimp Market are Given Below:The Shrimp Market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.Aqua Star (Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.)Charoen Pokphand Foods PCLGrand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.Grupo Ibérica Congelados S.A.Liveris Afentoulis & Co.Mazzetta Company LLCNordic Seafood A/S (Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.)Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd.Pacific SeafoodSeaprimexco VietnamThai Union Group PCL.Customize This Report to Match Your Business Goals: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=628&flag=E Emerging Trends in the Shrimp Market:The global Shrimp Market is going to change a lot in the future. Alternatives made from plants instead of shrimp, like the ones from New Wave Foods, will become popular in North America for those who are on a vegan diet. Shrimp that comes with the confirmation of being from a specific origin through blockchain will fit the standards of Europe when it comes to transparency. The adoption of High-omega-3, fortified farmed shrimp is going to increase by 12% because it is oriented towards the health-conscious consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. Environment-friendly practices such as regenerative aquaculture will be these innovations’ support that keeps the demand for clean ocean products coming. The industrial innovations will be nothing short of miracles from the Sun in terms of nutritious, sustainable solutions, thus the global Shrimp Market will continue to be the frontier in seafood, meeting up and even exceeding the challenges of the changing dietary habits and environmental needs with brilliant and passionate ways.Shrimp Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Environment:Farmed ShrimpWild ShrimpBreakup by Species:Penaeus VannameiPenaeus MonodonMacrobrachium RosenbergiiOthersBreakup by Shrimp Size:<2121-2526-3031-4041-5051-6061-70>70Breakup by Distribution Channel:Hypermarkets and SupermarketsConvenience StoresHotels and RestaurantsOnline SalesOthersRegional Insights:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:Market PerformanceMarket OutlookCOVID-19 Impact on the MarketPorter’s Five Forces AnalysisHistorical, Current and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisStructure of the MarketValue Chain AnalysisComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 