Proof of the Pudding Debuts Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology at Circuit of the Americas

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, will debut Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas with the upcoming championship racing and entertainment, October 17-19, 2025.Located on the Grand Plaza, adjacent to the Turn 15 Grandstand, Proof of the Pudding will use the Just Walk Out technology to eliminate checkout lines for race fans. Proof of the Pudding is the first company to implement Just Walk Out technology using RFID for food and beverage at a sports and events venue.By eliminating checkout lines, and with an average transaction processing time of 15 seconds, Proof of the Pudding is making concession purchases convenient and fast, giving guests more time to enjoy the weekend’s action. Race fans can experience the checkout-free market for hot and cold food options, including hot dogs, barbecue, sandwiches, and snacks, as well as beer, soda, and water.“Proof of the Pudding aims to deliver the best fan experience and this strategic partnership with Amazon is key to the growth of our outdoor sports and events business,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding. “Enhanced digital interactions alongside our elevated food and beverage offerings drives engagement and revenue.”Race fans purchasing food and beverages near the Turn 15 Grandstand will appreciate the effortless experience. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology detects items selected and automatically charges the customer’s payment method.Circuit of the Americas guests will enjoy Austin and Texas favorites, from brisket to sushi, at food stands across the Grand Plaza and in premium hospitality suites. And this year’s signature drink is the zesty and refreshing Citrus Circuit with Patrón tequila, crisp limeade, and sparkling Fresca. It’s the perfect pit stop for fans who like their refreshment fast and full of flavor. Served in a souvenir cup and finished with twin lime wheels, the drink is built for speed.Proof of the Pudding is The Circuit’s official caterer for all events and a year-round provider for the on-site COTA Café.About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA TOUR, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company serves upscale, Italian-themed on-site wood-fired pizzas and pastas from its mobile Southern Crust Catering Company. Proof of the Pudding’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, the company received investment from Bruin Capital , a global sports and entertainment investment company.

