Floor Coatings Market Intelligence Competitive Landscape & Forecast to 2030 | Industry Report

Floor Coatings Market, by Floor Structure

The commercial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 6.1%) during the forecast period, driven by expanding commercial infrastructure

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing demand for floor coatings across residential, commercial, and industrial applications, coupled with increasing interest in interior decoration, is propelling the growth of the global floor coatings market According to the report, the global floor coatings industry was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1500 Key Factors Driving Market Growth:The surge in demand from end users including commercial, residential, and industrial sectors along with the growing emphasis on aesthetic and durable flooring solutions, is fueling market expansion. However, the slippery nature of some coatings limits adoption to an extent. Meanwhile, competitive pricing strategies and product innovations are expected to create new growth opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.Segment Insights:-By Coating Component- The double component segment accounted for over two-thirds of the market in 2020 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% through 2030. Its dominance is attributed to the growing demand for anti-corrosion coatings across various industries.By End User- The commercial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 6.1%) during the forecast period, driven by expanding commercial infrastructure, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, the residential segment held the largest share in 2020, supported by increasing focus on floor durability and longevity in modern homes.Regional Overview:- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, led the global market in 2020, capturing over one-third of the total share. The region is expected to continue dominating, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% through 2030. Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising middle-class income, growing population, and numerous construction projects across China, India, and Southeast Asia are key growth enablers.- In contrast, North America is forecast to exhibit steady growth with a CAGR of 4.5% during the same period.Leading Market Players:- The Sherwin-Williams Company- BASF SE- ArmorPoxy- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.- RPM International Inc.- PPG Industries, Inc.- Sika AG- 3M- The Lubrizol Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/floor-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.