SDA Software Marks Five Years of Engineering Simulation Excellence

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating five years of innovation, SDA Software continues to lead as a Platinum Siemens Expert Partner in simulation technology.Since its founding, SDA Software has helped engineering teams across aerospace, defense, energy, transportation, and industrial sectors solve complex design challenges using FEM Analysis Software and CFD Software “From the beginning, our mission has been simple: provide engineers with the tools and expertise they need to solve real-world problems,” said Keith Brennan, President at SDA Software. “Our strength is the experience of our team. Customers know they’re working with engineers who understand their challenges and how to solve them.”SDA Software’s roots run deep in structural design and analysis. Originally formed in partnership with SDA, Inc.—a firm of aerospace stress engineers founded in 1997—the company carries forward decades of experience in lightweight, load-efficient structures and practical simulation workflows. Over the past five years, SDA Software has grown into a leading Siemens Value Added Reseller, providing expert training, onboarding, and advanced support for engineering teams across the U.S.SDA Software specializes in Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio, including Simcenter Femap for Finite element analysis, Simcenter STAR-CCM+ for CFD, and Simcenter 3D for multiphysics engineering. By combining these and other engineering software tools, SDA Software enables engineers to reduce development costs, speed up time-to-market, and improve product reliability.As the company looks ahead, SDA Software remains committed to delivering advanced simulation technology with unmatched support, helping engineers bring safer, more efficient, and more innovative products to market.About SDA SoftwareSDA Software is a Platinum Siemens Value Added Reseller specializing in FEM Analysis Software, CFD Software, and Engineering Software solutions. With a team of engineers and industry experts, SDA Software supports customers nationwide—from Washington, DC to Los Angeles, CA—with software licensing, training, support, and consulting.For more information, visit www.sdasoftware.com Media Contact:Chris Jeans, Marketing DirectorEmail: cjeans@sdasoftware.com

