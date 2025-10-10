Robotimize Integrates MINATO's Aquatizer into Comprehensive VivantePlexus™ Rehabilitation Strategy

The Aquatizer's automated head position sensor synergizes with four water jet nozzles to deliver precisely targeted therapeutic massage—intelligent detection calculates body dimensions while adjustable nozzle configurations customize treatment from broad The Aquatizer Dry Hydro Jet Massage Bed demonstrates MINATO Medical Science’s integration of patient-centric design with precision engineering for optimized patient outcomes. Multiple Aquatizer systems deployed across Japanese rehabilitation clinics, demonstrating MINATO Medical Science's widespread clinical adoption and the scalable integration of dry hydro jet massage technology in diverse therapeutic settings. ACE™ partnerships unite global specialists like MINATO Medical Science with regional implementation expertise, creating comprehensive rehabilitation ecosystems where complementary technologies expand patient care possibilities beyond any single organization. VivantePlexus™ : An integrated ecosystem of intelligent rehabilitation devices to transform patient care.

Robotimize integrates MINATO's Aquatizer dry hydro jet at Singapore HQ, expanding offerings beyond active rehab to include recovery and wellness modalities.

SINGAPORE, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese engineering excellence meets comprehensive rehabilitation strategy as Robotimize integrates MINATO's Aquatizer into its VivantePlexus™ therapeutic ecosystem, addressing recovery, wellness, and pain management needs.Robotimize Group has introduced MINATO Medical Science's Aquatizer dry hydro jet massage bed at its Singapore headquarters, expanding the company's VivantePlexus™ therapeutic offerings beyond active rehabilitation to include advanced recovery and wellness modalities. The installation reflects Robotimize's evolving understanding that comprehensive patient care extends beyond exercise-based therapy to encompass recovery facilitation, pain management, and overall wellness support—particularly critical for aging populations and individuals managing chronic conditions.The Aquatizer, which operates through ACE™ partnership channels, demonstrates how complementary therapeutic modalities can enhance the rehabilitation continuum. The system addresses a distinct but essential aspect of recovery: therapeutic relaxation, circulation enhancement, and muscle tension relief that supports—rather than replaces—active rehabilitation protocols.Why Recovery Modalities Matter in Modern RehabilitationContemporary rehabilitation increasingly recognizes that recovery isn't linear. Patients cycle between active therapy sessions requiring exertion and recovery periods where tissue healing, inflammation management, and fatigue mitigation become priorities. Traditional massage therapy, while beneficial, presents scalability challenges: therapist availability, consistency of technique, physical strain on practitioners, and limited capacity to serve multiple patients efficiently.Dry hydro jet technology addresses these constraints through automated, consistent delivery of therapeutic massage using pressurized water jets transmitted through a protective membrane. Patients remain fully clothed while experiencing deep tissue massage effects, eliminating preparation time and privacy concerns while enabling clinics to integrate recovery sessions seamlessly into daily schedules."Comprehensive rehabilitation requires diverse therapeutic approaches. The Aquatizer addresses recovery, pain management, and wellness—essential elements supporting functional improvement."— Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize GroupThe Aquatizer: Advanced Engineering ExcellenceMINATO Medical Science's Aquatizer series has evolved to represent the pinnacle of dry hydro jet massage technology. The latest model incorporates refinements that address both clinical effectiveness and operational practicality:Four Selectable Nozzles Expand Treatment Versatility: Different nozzle configurations create distinct therapeutic effects—broad coverage for general relaxation versus focused pressure for specific tension points. This adaptability enables clinicians to customize treatments based on individual patient needs, from post-exercise recovery to chronic pain management protocols.Seven Massage Patterns with Speed Modulation: Basic massage patterns can operate in either normal or slow modes, with six intensity levels providing fine-tuned control. This granularity matters clinically because elderly patients, individuals with acute injuries, and those with pain sensitivity require gentler approaches than athletes seeking deep tissue work post-training.Intelligent Foot Airbag Stabilization: Soft air pressure gently secures legs in optimal position, preventing lateral movement that can reduce lower body stimulation effectiveness. This stabilization also minimizes head movement during treatment—important for patient comfort during extended sessions and for individuals with neck conditions who need stable positioning.Automated Head Position Detection: Sensor technology eliminates manual patient measurement, automatically detecting head position and calculating body dimensions to customize massage coverage. This automation reduces setup time while ensuring consistent treatment delivery regardless of which staff member operates the system—critical for maintaining quality standards across shifts and team members.Futuristic Design Meets Clinical Functionality: The Aquatizer's contemporary aesthetic reflects MINATO's recognition that patient perception matters. Equipment that appears modern and well-maintained contributes to treatment confidence, particularly among elderly patients who may harbor skepticism about unfamiliar technologies."Therapeutic recovery technologies must serve dual purposes: delivering clinical benefits while creating experiences that encourage consistent patient engagement—the Aquatizer achieves both through thoughtful Japanese engineering." — Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, RobotimizeIntegration Philosophy: Complementary Technologies, Comprehensive CareThe Aquatizer's presence at Robotimize headquarters doesn't represent diversification away from core rehabilitation focus—it demonstrates recognition that comprehensive patient care requires diverse therapeutic approaches working in concert. Patients benefit when active rehabilitation sessions can be complemented by recovery modalities that address inflammation, muscle soreness, and psychological stress that accumulate during intensive therapy programs.Consider typical patient journeys: stroke survivors undergoing intensive gait training experience significant muscle fatigue; elderly individuals working to regain strength after hospitalization face pain that can limit therapy participation; athletes recovering from orthopedic injuries need tissue recovery support between strengthening sessions. The Aquatizer addresses these scenarios through gentle, consistent therapeutic massage that supports continued engagement with primary rehabilitation protocols.This integration philosophy aligns with VivantePlexus™ principles—even though the Aquatizer operates as an ACE™ partnership product rather than a platform-integrated technology. Both frameworks share the conviction that patient outcomes improve when clinicians can access diverse, evidence-based tools addressing different aspects of the recovery process.Singapore as Regional Innovation HubRobotimize's Singapore headquarters serves multiple functions: corporate base, technology demonstration center, training facility, and clinical innovation hub. Installing the Aquatizer here enables several strategic objectives:First, it provides direct experience with recovery technologies for visiting clinicians, healthcare administrators, and potential partners evaluating comprehensive rehabilitation solutions. Seeing how different modalities complement each other—active rehabilitation systems alongside recovery technologies—helps stakeholders envision integrated care models for their own facilities.Second, it supports Robotimize team wellness. Staff members working intensive schedules benefit from access to recovery technologies that address work-related muscle tension and stress—practicing what the company advocates for patient populations.Third, Singapore's position as Southeast Asia's healthcare innovation hub makes the headquarters an ideal venue for demonstrating how Japanese therapeutic technologies can integrate into regional healthcare systems. Proximity to medical institutions, research centers, and government health agencies facilitates productive dialogue about comprehensive care delivery models.Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group: "Installing the Aquatizer at our Singapore headquarters demonstrates practical integration—how recovery modalities fit within broader therapeutic environments. Visiting clinicians can experience the technology firsthand, understand workflow implications, and envision how it might serve their own patient populations. This tangible demonstration often proves more valuable than specifications or promotional materials."The ACE™ Partnership Advantage in ActionThe Aquatizer exemplifies why Robotimize developed the ACE™ partnership model rather than attempting to develop every therapeutic technology internally. MINATO Medical Science has spent four decades refining dry hydro jet massage—engineering nozzle systems, developing control algorithms, perfecting membrane durability, and establishing safety protocols. This accumulated expertise would require years and substantial investment to replicate.Through ACE™ collaboration, Robotimize brings MINATO's proven technology to regional markets while MINATO benefits from Robotimize's regional presence, clinical networks, and implementation expertise. Both organizations maintain their core competencies while creating greater value together than either could achieve independently.This partnership model scales efficiently: as patient needs evolve and new therapeutic modalities emerge, Robotimize can integrate additional specialized technologies through ACE™ channels, continuously expanding the comprehensive care toolkit available to regional healthcare providers.Future Directions: Recovery as Rehabilitation PillarThe Aquatizer installation marks Robotimize's increasing emphasis on recovery modalities as essential rehabilitation components rather than optional amenities. Future initiatives will explore:• Integration protocols combining active rehabilitation with scheduled recovery sessions• Clinical outcome studies measuring how recovery modalities impact therapy adherence and functional gains• Training curricula teaching clinicians to prescribe recovery interventions strategically within rehabilitation programs• Expansion of recovery technology access across Robotimize's regional partner network.Comprehensive Care Through Strategic CollaborationThe Aquatizer at Robotimize Singapore headquarters represents more than equipment acquisition—it symbolizes evolving rehabilitation philosophy that recognizes diverse therapeutic approaches working together produce superior outcomes compared to any single modality alone."True comprehensive care means providing patients with everything they need to succeed in their recovery journey—active rehabilitation for building strength and function, recovery technologies for managing fatigue and pain, and the clinical wisdom to know when each approach serves patients best. The Aquatizer, brought to our ecosystem through ACE™ partnership with MINATO, expands our ability to support patients completely," concluded Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group.As rehabilitation continues evolving toward personalized, multi-modal care delivery, Robotimize's integration of recovery technologies alongside active rehabilitation systems positions the company—and its clinical partners—to deliver the comprehensive solutions that modern patient populations increasingly expect and deserve.About MINATO Medical Science Co., Ltd.MINATO Medical Science is a Japanese pioneer in rehabilitation and elderly care technology, bringing over 65 years of engineering precision to advanced therapeutic equipment since 1957. The company's portfolio includes world-first innovations such as chair-type traction apparatuses, electrical stimulation devices, specialized traction systems, muscle strengthening equipment, and respiratory function analyzers—all engineered with meticulous attention to safety, reliability, and user-centered design. MINATO's approach prioritizes extending health span alongside life span, addressing the challenges of aging societies through compassionate healthcare technology.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation ecosystem, and ACE™, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize delivers comprehensive solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and community settings. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining rehabilitation delivery—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

