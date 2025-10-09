Golf Cart Battery Market to Reach $216.5 Million by 2031, Driven by EV Demand & Tourism Growth

Global Golf Cart Battery Market Forecast to Hit $216.5M by 2031, Powered by Lithium-Ion Adoption & Urbanization 🌍

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global golf cart battery market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $216.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), government initiatives, and increasing tourism activity are driving the growth of this market.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17433 ⚡ Golf Cart Batteries: Key OverviewGolf carts rely on multiple batteries to deliver the required voltage and amperage, making battery size and power capacity crucial. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has been particularly strong, as they are highly efficient, durable, and suitable for modern golf carts. Lithium-lead acid batteries also continue to maintain high penetration due to affordability and reliability.These batteries are increasingly used for internal transportation in commercial establishments, particularly in tourism, hospitality, and recreational sectors. As new hotels, resorts, and golf courses are developed, the demand for reliable golf cart batteries is expected to rise significantly.🏗️ Market DriversElectric Vehicle Adoption: Growing global demand for EVs and electric-powered carts is a major contributor to market expansion. Golf cart batteries provide efficient, clean, and quiet power for short-range transportation.Government Initiatives and Investment: Governments in North America and other key regions are investing in battery manufacturing infrastructure and providing incentives, driving growth in both production and sales.Urbanization and Rising Standard of Living: Rapid urban development, along with increased disposable incomes, encourages the adoption of golf carts in residential communities, resorts, and recreational facilities.Tourism and Hospitality Growth: The expansion of resorts, hotels, and golf courses worldwide fuels the need for golf carts. With rising tourism activity, particularly in developing economies, investment in golf carts and their batteries is increasing.🌐 Regional AnalysisThe golf cart battery market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA:North America held the dominant market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period.Factors driving North American dominance include a high consumer base, robust off-grid power adoption, and R&D initiatives focused on battery safety.Buy This Report (238 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/08aab60bc7c2eb935f815ea487c21e85 🔋 Key Market SegmentationBy Type: Lithium-ion batteries dominate, accounting for 62.2% of the market share in 2021. These batteries are preferred for their high efficiency and low maintenance.By Voltage Rating: The 6V battery segment held 40.8% of the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR, due to widespread use in standard golf carts.By Application: The golf course segment exhibited the fastest growth in 2021 and is expected to continue growing at a 6.5% CAGR, driven by investment in recreational and hospitality sectors.🏭 Leading Market PlayersKey companies profiled in the golf cart battery industry include:C&D Technologies Inc.Clarios Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.EnersysEast Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.Exide Industries Ltd.GS Yuasa Corp.Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.Leoch International Technology Ltd.ReLiON BatteriesAdditional players in the market value chain include Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Universal Power Group, Trojan Battery Company, Lifeline, Amstron, Microtex Energy Private Limited, Johnson Controls, Inc., and ACDelco.🦠 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the golf cart battery market. Lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions delayed production and investment. Reduced operations in airports, golf courses, and hotels affected battery demand. Additionally, government-funded and private golf cart battery projects experienced delays.However, post-pandemic recovery, resumption of tourism, and growth in commercial and recreational sectors are expected to revive market demand over the coming years.🌱 Future OutlookThe golf cart battery market is poised for steady growth, supported by:Expansion of lithium-ion battery adoptionIncreased EV penetration in urban and recreational areasRising tourism and hospitality investmentsGovernment incentives and R&D initiativesInvestments in sustainable battery technologies, efficiency improvements, and industrial-scale manufacturing will be key to capturing market opportunities.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17045 ✅ ConclusionThe golf cart battery market is projected to reach $216.5 million by 2031, driven by electric vehicle adoption, lithium-ion battery growth, tourism expansion, and urbanization. ✅ ConclusionThe golf cart battery market is projected to reach $216.5 million by 2031, driven by electric vehicle adoption, lithium-ion battery growth, tourism expansion, and urbanization. As global infrastructure and recreational activities continue to expand, golf cart batteries will play a crucial role in providing clean, reliable, and efficient short-range power solutions.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Golf Cart Battery MarketU.S. Forklift Battery MarketForklift Battery MarketElectric Scooter Battery MarketSubmarine Battery MarketSolid-State Lithium Battery MarketCylindrical Li-ion Battery MarketU.S. Solar Battery MarketLithium-Ion Battery Recycling MarketBattery Recycling MarketEV Battery Reuse MarketLead–Acid Battery MarketRedox Flow Battery MarketVanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) MarketSodium Sulfur Batteries MarketSodium Ion Battery MarketLithium Sulfur Battery MarketLithium-ion Battery Market Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

