DevSecOps Managed Services Expansion Signals Shift Toward Automated Security in the US

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies DevSecOps Managed Services enable faster, secure software delivery by embedding security throughout.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s competitive digital landscape, the demand for faster software delivery continues to grow. Yet, increasing speed in development often amplifies security threats and operational risks. DevSecOps Managed Services are transforming the traditional software approach by integrating security into every phase of the lifecycle from planning and coding through testing and deployment. This forward-thinking methodology ensures that security is embedded by design, enabling businesses to reduce vulnerabilities and safeguard their brand reputation effectively.Appreciating the critical need for both agility and security, IBN Tech delivers DevSecOps Managed Services that streamline and optimize software delivery. By combining development, security, and operations into a coherent and unified framework, IBN Tech empowers organizations to accelerate innovation while adhering to rigorous security standards. This integrated strategy enhances technology solutions and exemplifies IBN Tech’s dedication to providing dependable, secure, and trusted services in a complex digital environment.Learn how to accelerate software delivery while reducing critical vulnerabilities.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Modern Software Security PressuresSoftware development today is increasingly challenged by severe security risks that cannot be addressed using conventional methods:• Siloed security tools creating operational gaps and visibility blind spots• Manual compliance processes slowing releases and amplifying audit exposure• Developer pushback against security checkpoints seen as restrictive• Teams under-skilled in DevSecOps practices, creating capability gaps• Complexity of incorporating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into ongoing CI/CD workflowsIBN Tech DevSecOps Solutions for Secure DevelopmentIBN Tech offers a full spectrum of DevSecOps Managed Services that embed security throughout the development lifecycle, addressing prevalent challenges in modern software engineering:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a maturity scan to detect tooling, culture, and pipeline gaps, providing a detailed roadmap for immediate and sustained improvements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Security tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are incorporated into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Implements "policy as code" to secure AWS and Azure cloud environments, eliminating misconfigurations and maintaining operational security.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers are supported with secure coding standards, targeted training, and triage workflows that provide actionable vulnerability insights.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated collection of compliance evidence ensures adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit workloads.Driving Secure and Agile Software DeliveryWith DevSecOps Managed Services, organizations can achieve faster software delivery while reinforcing security across the entire development lifecycle.• A prominent financial services company enhanced its development pipeline by integrating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance verification directly into CI/CD processes.• As a result, the company reduced critical vulnerabilities by 40% in early development, cut release cycles by 30%, and enabled teams to deliver innovative solutions securely and efficiently.Transforming Software Delivery with Intelligent SecurityModern businesses require secure, compliant, and rapid software delivery to remain competitive. The DevSecOps Managed solutions market reflects this urgency, growing from $6.59 billion in 2022 to an expected $23.5 billion by 2032, emphasizing the cross-industry need for integrated security solutions.Accelerating cloud adoption, rising cyber risks, and a multi-industry commitment to automation are driving this growth across IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail. IBN Technologies is positioned to enable organizations to meet these challenges head-on. Its developer-focused DevSecOps Managed Services platform allows for seamless cloud-native security integration, continuous compliance automation, and production-ready code deployment that drives innovation.By combining Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence capture for international compliance, IBN Technologies provides operational agility, risk mitigation, and audit readiness that modern organizations require. Security in software delivery is no longer optional, and partnering with IBN Technologies ensures businesses stay ahead in a dynamic digital world with trusted DevSecOps Managed solutions.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.