DevSecOps Managed Services Drive Software Security and Speed in US Companies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s high-speed digital era, the expectation for rapid software deployment has never been greater. However, speeding up development often introduces serious security risks that can compromise applications and data. DevSecOps Managed Services are redefining how businesses address these challenges by embedding security into each stage of the software lifecycle from planning and coding to rigorous testing and deployment. This proactive integration ensures applications are secure from the ground up, helping companies avoid costly breaches and protect their reputation.IBN Tech understands the vital importance of combining security with agile development, and its DevSecOps Managed Services are tailored to accelerate software delivery without sacrificing safety. By merging development, security, and operations into a unified, streamlined framework, IBN Tech allows organizations to innovate faster while upholding strict security protocols. This strategic alignment not only strengthens technological capabilities but also reinforces IBN Tech’s commitment to providing reliable, secure, and trusted services across today’s complex digital landscape.Unlock expert insights on integrating security into your development lifecycle.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Urgent Threats Requiring Proactive Security MeasuresThe current software development environment is burdened with critical security issues that legacy solutions fail to mitigate:• Fragmented toolchains resulting in disconnected security coverage and blind spots• Compliance managed manually, leading to delayed releases and heightened audit risk• Developer reluctance toward security gates viewed as workflow impediments• Shortage of DevSecOps expertise, leaving teams under-resourced• Challenges in embedding Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into established CI/CD pipelinesIBN Tech’s End-to-End DevSecOps OfferingsIBN Tech delivers a comprehensive set of DevSecOps Managed Services capabilities that integrate security directly into the development process, addressing common organizational challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity assessment to identify gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, providing a structured roadmap for immediate and future improvements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates security technologies like SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing compliance standards.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures AWS and Azure cloud environments using "policy as code" to prevent misconfigurations and ensure secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Empowers developers with secure coding guidelines, focused training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable feedback on vulnerabilities.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated compliance evidence collection supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, lowering audit overhead.Transforming Development Pipelines with DevSecOpsDevSecOps Managed Services are helping companies accelerate software delivery while ensuring security is incorporated throughout the development lifecycle.• A leading financial institution revamped its CI/CD workflows by incorporating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks.• This initiative reduced critical vulnerabilities by 40% at early stages, shortened release timelines by 30%, and empowered development teams to innovate without compromising security.Driving Innovation Through Secure Development PracticesAs digital transformation accelerates, businesses face mounting pressure to deliver software quickly while maintaining security and compliance. The DevSecOps Managed Services market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is anticipated to surge to $23.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the increasing demand for integrated security across industries.This surge is propelled by widespread cloud adoption, sophisticated cyber threats, and a concerted push for automation in sectors such as IT, healthcare, telecom, retail, and government. IBN Technologies provides a comprehensive solution for this challenge. Its DevSecOps Managed Services platform empowers developers to integrate security from the ground up, automate compliance checks, and generate code ready for production and future growth.Through advanced tools like Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated compliance evidence collection, IBN Technologies helps organizations mitigate risk, achieve regulatory confidence, and maintain agility. In an era where software delivery is continuous and threats are constant, partnering with IBN Technologies is a strategic choice for efficiency, security, and business differentiation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

