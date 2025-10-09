IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Managed Services Reduce Vulnerabilities While Accelerating Delivery

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s rapidly evolving digital environment, the pressure to deliver software quickly has reached unprecedented levels. Yet, accelerating development timelines can expose organizations to substantial security vulnerabilities. DevSecOps Managed Services are revolutionizing the approach to secure software development by integrating security into every phase of the lifecycle—from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This comprehensive strategy ensures that security is not an afterthought but a core component, helping businesses mitigate risks and protect their brand reputation.Recognizing the critical need for secure and agile software processes, IBN Tech stands at the forefront with its DevSecOps Managed Services designed to optimize delivery efficiency. By harmonizing development, security, and operations within a cohesive framework, IBN Tech empowers organizations to innovate at speed while maintaining the highest security standards. This methodical approach enhances technological outcomes and demonstrates IBN Tech’s dedication to delivering dependable, secure, and trusted DevSecOps Managed Services in today’s complex digital ecosystem.Discover how DevSecOps Managed solutions can secure your software fast.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Critical Security Challenges in Modern Software DevelopmentContemporary software development faces escalating security pressures that traditional approaches can no longer effectively address:• Disjointed security toolsets creating operational silos and blind spots• Manual compliance workflows causing release delays and increased audit exposure• Developer resistance to security gates perceived as bottlenecks• Difficulty addressing skill gaps, leaving teams under-equipped for DevSecOps Managed Services practices• Complexity in integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing within existing CI/CD pipelinesComprehensive DevSecOps Services by IBN TechIBN Tech provides an extensive portfolio of DevSecOps Managed Services designed to embed security directly into the development lifecycle, helping organizations overcome common challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A thorough maturity scan uncovers gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, delivering a strategic roadmap for both immediate and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Security solutions such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are integrated into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and ensuring compliance adherence.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Cloud environments on AWS and Azure are hardened using "policy as code" to eliminate misconfigurations and maintain secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers are enabled with secure coding standards, targeted training, and triage workflows providing actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence collection streamlines adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit burden.Accelerating Software Delivery with Robust SecurityDevSecOps Managed Services have empowered organizations to speed up software delivery while embedding security at every stage of the development lifecycle.• A top financial services firm transformed its development pipeline by integrating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance verification directly into its CI/CD workflows.• The organization achieved a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early development phases, cut release cycles by 30%, and enabled teams to innovate while maintaining stringent security standards.Securing the Future of Agile Software DeliveryIn today’s fast-moving digital landscape, integrating robust security measures is essential for companies aiming to deliver software that is agile, compliant, and resilient. According to MRFR, the DevSecOps Managed Services market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a rapid adoption trend across industries.This growth is driven by increased cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and a cross-industry push toward automation and operational resilience in IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail sectors. IBN Technologies stands out as a partner capable of transforming these ambitions into reality. Its developer-centric DevSecOps platform enables organizations to embed cloud-native security, automate compliance, and produce production-ready code that accelerates business innovation.Leveraging Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence capture for global compliance, IBN Technologies reduces risk, ensures audit readiness, and enhances operational agility. In an era of continuous delivery and persistent cyber threats, security cannot be an afterthought. Partnering with IBN Technologies represents a strategic investment in automation, efficiency, and sustainable competitive advantage.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

