Minutes of the London FXJSC Legal Sub-Committee Meeting - 24 June 2025

Date of meeting: 24 June 2025 Time: 2pm – 4pm | Location: CLS offices, 7th Floor, 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE Minutes Minute 1: Introduction The Chair (Sharon Blackman) opened the meeting, welcoming those online and in person. Minute 2: Minutes The minutes of the meeting of 5 March 2025 were approved. Minute 3: ISDA to discuss updates to Definitions Presented by: Jonathan Martin – ISDA Background ISDA initiated a market participant survey in 2023 to assess the need for updates to the FX Definitions.

A four-year strategy was launched to produce a consolidated, digital set of FX Definitions, compatible with Financial products Markup Language (FpML) and Common Domain Model (CDM).

Final drafting is expected in 2025, with market implementation by end of 2027.

Updates will be published digitally via ISDA’s MyLibrary platform. Drafting Phase Highlights 2024 Work Recap: Non-Deliverable Disruption Events: Price Source Disruption remains the default event, but its definition has changed from ‘impossibility to obtain a rate’ standard to a ‘rate not being available to participants of the relevant foreign exchange market’.

Offshore Deliverable CNY: Most of the work related to deliverable offshore CNY disruption events and fallbacks has been completed. Illiquidity has been removed as a trigger and Inconvertibility and Non-Transferability are retained.

Deliverable Disruption Events: Feedback being gathered for broader application.

Feedback being gathered for broader application. Novation Provisions: Enhancements based on Novation Protocol feedback. 2025 Key Focus Areas: Finalising deliverable disruption events and EMTA Template Terms consolidation.

Updates to Calculation Agent provisions and Business Day Definitions.

Addressing unexpected holidays via Portfolio Correction mechanisms.

Finalising the proposal to update FX novation provisions.

Targeting publication of revised FX Definitions by year-end. Implementation Timeline 2025: ISDA to launch implementation plan and engage infrastructure providers/stakeholders; and market participants to stand up resources for upcoming implementation

ISDA to launch implementation plan and engage infrastructure providers/stakeholders; and market participants to stand up resources for upcoming implementation 2026: Final Definitions submitted to SWIFT; market education and infrastructure updates begin.

Final Definitions submitted to SWIFT; market education and infrastructure updates begin. 2027: Full adoption; by November, all cleared and new non-cleared FX transactions to reference the new Definitions. Minute 4: Amendments to the EU Benchmarks Regulation: Third-Country FX Spot Developments Presented by: Ferdisha Snagg and George Bumpus - Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Key Updates to the EU Benchmarks Regulation Regulation (EU) 2025/914: Amends the EU Benchmarks Regulation ‘as regards the scope of the rules for benchmarks, the use in the Union of benchmarks provided by an administrator located in a third country, and certain reporting requirements’.

Amends the EU Benchmarks Regulation ‘as regards the scope of the rules for benchmarks, the use in the Union of benchmarks provided by an administrator located in a third country, and certain reporting requirements’. The new rules apply from 1 January 2026. Scope Reduction: Only ‘significant’ and ‘critical’ benchmarks remain fully in scope. ‘Non-significant’ benchmarks are generally excluded. Definitions: Significant benchmarks: over EUR 50bn average use within the EU over a 6-month period or designated by a competent authority/ESMA where there are no substitutes and, if it became unreliable or ceased, it would have a significant and adverse impact; or where an EU administrator otherwise requests that its benchmark be designated significant, provided the benchmark has a total average value of at least EUR 20bn. Critical benchmarks: over EUR 500bn or over EUR 400bn with no substitutes and have a significant and adverse impact if it ceased to exist or became unreliable (no change to the existing definition). Third-Country Benchmarks: Can be used if deemed equivalent, recognised, or endorsed. Fewer benchmarks will require these designations due to reduced scope. Transitional Use: All third-country benchmarks may be used in the EU until 31 December 2025.

Article 18a Exemption – FX Spot Benchmarks On 1 January 2018 , the main provisions of the EU Benchmarks Regulation came into effect. Under Article 51(5), third-country benchmarks not meeting EU compliance (via equivalence, recognition, or endorsement) were allowed continued use until 1 January 2020, later extended to 31 December 2021.

, the main provisions of the EU Benchmarks Regulation came into effect. Under Article 51(5), third-country benchmarks not meeting EU compliance (via equivalence, recognition, or endorsement) were allowed continued use until 1 January 2020, later extended to 31 December 2021. Introduced in February 2021 , Article 18a exemption was introduced, specifically for third-country FX spot benchmarks. The Article 51(5) transition period for third-country benchmarks was extended to 31 December 2023 , due to low uptake of compliance mechanisms by third-country administrators.

, Article 18a exemption was introduced, specifically for third-country FX spot benchmarks. for third-country benchmarks was , due to low uptake of compliance mechanisms by third-country administrators. October 2023 , the transitional period for the third-country benchmarks regime was further extended until 31 December 2025 by a Commission Delegated Regulation. The European Commission also issued a legislative proposal for amending the EU Benchmarks Regulation that proposed deleting Article 18a, suggesting that a risk-based approach focused on significant benchmarks could make the FX spot exemption unnecessary.

, the transitional period for the third-country benchmarks regime was further extended until 31 December 2025 by a Commission Delegated Regulation. The European Commission also issued a legislative proposal for amending the EU Benchmarks Regulation that proposed deleting Article 18a, suggesting that a risk-based approach focused on significant benchmarks could make the FX spot exemption unnecessary. May 2025: The final amending Regulation (EU) 2025/914 retains Article 18a, with some modifications: The European Commission will be required to exempt third-country FX benchmarks that (i) reference a spot exchange rate of a third-country currency that is subject to currency controls, and (ii) are systemically important or have no equivalent EU alternative. The European Commission launched a targeted consultation (until July) on Article 18a to aid the Commission in identifying spot FX benchmarks that meet the conditions set out in Article 18a.

The final amending Regulation (EU) 2025/914 retains Article 18a, with some modifications: Implementation Timeline The Commission must adopt implementing legislation establishing a list of exempt third-country spot FX benchmarks by 9 June 2026.

Continued use of third-country FX spot benchmarks allowed until then. UK Divergence UK Benchmarks Regulation does not include an Article 18a equivalent.

UK transitional period for third-country benchmarks extended to 31 December 2030. Minute 5: Any other business The Members discussed future topics. As the ISDA Definitions are to be published in November it would be worth having a future update in September or November. Attendees Sharon Blackman (Chair) – Citigroup

Sian Campbell-Mayne – Goldman Sachs

Thomas Fairfax – Citigroup

Simon Goldsworthy – Deutsche Bank

David Harris – Financial Conduct Authority

Joanne Napleton – London Stock Exchange Group

Mayank Patel – Bank of America

Tamsin Rolls – JP Morgan Chase

Baljit Saini – NatWest

Rakesh Shah – Standard Chartered

Krisha Somaiya – UBS

Gaynor Wood – CLS FXJSC Legal Sub-Committee Secretariat Sakshi Gupta – Bank of England

Matthew Hartley – Bank of England

Carly Jones – Bank of England Guest attendees George Bumpus – Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Jonathan Martin – ISDA

Ferdisha Snagg – Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Apologies Nimisha Kanabar – Morgan Stanley

Sunil Samani – XTX Markets

Harkamal Singh Atwal – HSBC

Rowland Stacey – Goldman Sachs (Represented by an alternate)

