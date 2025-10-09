Novis Series Novis AndaSeat iLuxury Award 2025 Novis Series All Lines Novis Series AndaSeat 2025

AndaSeat Highlights Novis Series Ergonomic Design in October Early-Access Program

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat, a global developer of ergonomic seating solutions, is spotlighting its Novis Series chair this October through an early-access program running from October 1 to October 14, aligning with the year’s Black Friday pricing period. The program allows users to experience the Novis Series’ ergonomic engineering and minimalist design philosophy ahead of the seasonal retail cycle, reflecting AndaSeat’s continued commitment to making high-performance seating accessible to a broader audience.This initiative comes as ergonomic awareness grows among professionals, students, and hybrid workers seeking posture-focused solutions that fit modern spaces. The Novis Series, designed around structural integrity, responsive comfort, and clean aesthetics, represents AndaSeat’s vision for a new generation of adaptable seating.A Chair Designed for Modern ErgonomicsThe Novis Series is the product of AndaSeat’s long-standing expertise in structural engineering and ergonomic design. Conceived for users balancing work, study, and leisure across flexible environments, it focuses on three core principles: stability, comfort, and durability. The chair’s form is both purposeful and restrained, integrating essential ergonomic elements while maintaining visual harmony.At its foundation, Novis embodies a belief that comfort arises not from excess features, but from well-calibrated support systems engineered to sustain healthy posture throughout extended sitting sessions.Integrated Lumbar Support with Structural PrecisionA defining element of the Novis Series is its integrated lumbar support, contoured directly into the backrest. The raised curvature follows the natural S-shape of the human spine, providing continuous reinforcement to the lower back. Unlike detachable pillows or mechanical sliders, this embedded structure eliminates the need for adjustments, ensuring uniform alignment across all postures.By embedding cold-cure foam padding into the lumbar zone, AndaSeat delivers a balance of firmness and comfort, preventing suspension gaps and alleviating lower spine tension. The design reflects an ergonomic trend favoring passive adaptive support—systems that sustain posture intuitively rather than requiring active manipulation.Cold-Cure Foam Construction for Lasting ComfortThe seat base of the Novis Series is built with high-density cold-cure foam, providing a springy yet supportive surface that maintains its form over time. The foam density ensures resilience under long-term use, resisting deformation and distributing pressure evenly across the hips and thighs.Its sculpted seat incorporates raised side wings for stability and a softly contoured front edge to reduce leg pressure. These geometric details work together to support upright sitting, reclined postures, and transitional movements, enabling balanced weight distribution across varying activities.Available in L and XL sizes, the Novis accommodates a diverse user base with consistent ergonomic integrity. Both configurations are engineered for users up to 120 kilograms, combining inclusivity with structural precision.Steel Frame Architecture and Tested DurabilityThe frame of the Novis Series is CNC-engineered from 20-millimeter steel tubing, forming a rigid skeleton that withstands continuous motion and high static load. AndaSeat’s in-house testing standards include 100,000-cycle drop tests and load-bearing assessments exceeding 11,000 newtons, validating the chair’s endurance under demanding conditions.Supporting components are equally robust:SGS Class 4 gas lift for smooth, stable height transitionsIron wheelbase for the L model and aluminum wheelbase for the XL model65-millimeter PU-coated casters that move quietly and preserve flooring surfacesMagnetic side covers that conceal assembly points for a refined, tool-free appearanceThese mechanical foundations ensure that the Novis Series delivers dependable performance across years of daily use, reflecting AndaSeat’s approach to precision-built seating infrastructure.Surface Materials for Different LifestylesAndaSeat offers the Novis Series in two upholstery options, each chosen for specific tactile and functional benefits.The PVC leather variant provides a smooth, low-maintenance surface resistant to stains and wear. It retains its texture through extended use, making it suitable for shared or high-traffic spaces.The linen fabric version emphasizes breathability and softness, using moisture-wicking fibers that maintain airflow and temperature balance—an ideal option for warmer climates or minimalist interiors.Color palettes are deliberately versatile:PVC Leather: Elegant Black, Ash Gray, Classic Maroon, Bentley Brown, Cloudy White, Blaze OrangeLinen Fabric: Elegant Black, Ash GrayThis range allows the Novis to integrate seamlessly into environments ranging from home studios and dorms to office workstations.Ergonomic Adjustability with Simplified ControlThe Novis Series integrates 4D armrests that move vertically, horizontally, laterally, and rotationally, providing comprehensive adaptability without unnecessary complexity. The design supports proper forearm alignment for typing, sketching, and gaming, reducing strain on wrists and shoulders.Complementing the armrests is a tilt and recline mechanism offering:Up to 155 degrees of recline, transitioning between focus and restRocking functionality with tension adjustment for responsive movementA height range accommodating users from 155 to 210 centimetersThe magnetic memory foam headrest attaches effortlessly, offering cervical support that contours naturally to the neck.Collectively, these features form an ergonomic system designed for multi-scenario use, supporting productivity, leisure, and relaxation with consistent stability.Aesthetic Direction: Minimalism Meets FunctionVisually, the Novis Series embodies AndaSeat’s pursuit of understated modernity. The silhouette is sleek and symmetrical, with discreet mechanical integrations and balanced proportions that avoid visual bulk.This minimalist direction reflects broader trends in workplace design—favoring calm, neutral forms that complement diverse interior schemes while reinforcing mental clarity and focus.By blending soft curvature with industrial materials, the Novis Series bridges the technical precision of engineered seating with the aesthetic restraint of modern furniture.October Early-Access Period: A Timely IntroductionFrom October 1 to October 14, AndaSeat is presenting the Novis Series at Black Friday-level pricing, aligning its launch with a period of heightened consumer interest in ergonomic products. This timing allows users to explore the Novis Series as a long-term investment in posture health, ahead of seasonal retail cycles.The L model is positioned at $229, and the XL model at $259, reflecting AndaSeat’s approach of promoting accessibility without compromising structural quality.Rather than a conventional sale, the early-access initiative functions as a design showcase—introducing users to a chair engineered for sustainability, balance, and long-term reliability.Addressing Posture and Lifestyle Challenges in 2025The expansion of hybrid work and study arrangements has intensified demand for chairs that provide sustained comfort and adaptability across varied tasks. Rising awareness of musculoskeletal health, coupled with limited space in urban environments, calls for ergonomic solutions that combine functionality, compactness, and aesthetic neutrality.AndaSeat’s internal research identifies a shift in user priorities toward evidence-based ergonomics, favoring products that integrate core support features over decorative complexity. The Novis Series was developed as a response to this shift, offering essential ergonomic elements distilled into a durable, maintainable form.Its integrated lumbar design, cold-cure cushioning, and versatile material selection position it as a practical solution for modern work-life patterns, bridging the gap between professional-grade engineering and everyday usability.Design Philosophy: Ergonomics SimplifiedThe Novis Series follows a design methodology centered on functional sufficiency—including only what contributes directly to health, stability, and longevity. By streamlining its mechanisms and emphasizing passive support, AndaSeat has reduced potential failure points and simplified user interaction.This philosophy reflects a growing industry recognition that comfort is cumulative, achieved through harmonized elements rather than feature abundance. In Novis, each component serves a specific purpose within an integrated ergonomic framework.Through this refined approach, AndaSeat seeks to democratize access to reliable seating solutions, ensuring that ergonomic benefits extend beyond high-end markets.Since its founding in 2007, AndaSeat has evolved from a producer of professional racing seats to a global brand specializing in ergonomic solutions for gaming, office, and home use. The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass design, R&D, production, and testing, enabling full control over product quality and innovation.Headquartered in Guangzhou, AndaSeat operates a 50,000-square-meter facility employing over 500 professionals across engineering and production disciplines. Its products are distributed in over 30 countries, supported by collaborations with international esports teams and recognition from design institutions such as the MUSE Design Awards and French Design Awards.Through models like the Novis Series and the Kaiser 4 with 6D armrests, AndaSeat continues advancing its mission of merging scientific ergonomics with sustainable industrial design.The AndaSeat Novis Series marks a significant development in accessible ergonomic seating—combining structural engineering with design restraint to create a chair suited for the evolving rhythms of modern life. Its October early-access program reflects a considered approach to product introduction, emphasizing education and awareness over urgency.As global work patterns continue to shift, AndaSeat remains committed to delivering solutions grounded in research, durability, and user well-being, reinforcing its role as a contributor to the future of ergonomic design.

