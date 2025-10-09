Anne Ward Crocker Brings Faith, Friendship, and Wonder to Life in 'Close Friends’ Cathedral Adventure'

Close Friends' Cathedral Adventure

Families and young readers are invited to explore this inspiring tale at The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86) during the Frankfurt Book Fair.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s book author Anne Ward Crocker invites readers, young and old, to step into a world where faith, friendship, and nature intertwine, as her book “ Close Friends’ Cathedral Adventure ” will be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025—one of the world’s premier literary events. The book will be showcased at The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86) from October 15–19, 2025, alongside over 100 other inspiring titles spanning diverse genres.The story follows three friends—a toad named Peat, an earthworm named Paul-Paulette, and their fern companion Christy—whose peaceful woodland life is turned upside down when they’re uprooted and brought to the Washington National Cathedral to participate in the annual Festival of Flowers. When Peat becomes separated from his friends, his search to reunite with them turns into a heartfelt journey through the magnificent gothic building, revealing a deeper exploration of faith, courage, and connection.Through Peat’s curious eyes, readers are invited on a delightful tour of the cathedral’s soaring arches, quiet chapels, and intricate carvings. With warmth and whimsy, Crocker transforms sacred architecture into an accessible and awe-inspiring adventure for children and families. A helpful glossary of cathedral terms further enriches the learning experience, turning the story into both an imaginative journey and an educational one.A lifelong lover of nature and faith, Anne Ward Crocker brings a lifetime of observation and devotion to her writing. Born in Cambridge, Maryland, and now residing in Winchester, Virginia, Crocker has long been active in environmental and church communities. Her enduring connection to the Washington National Cathedral, which she has visited regularly since 1948, deeply informs the story’s heart and setting.Visitors to the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025 are invited to explore “Close Friends’ Cathedral Adventure” along with a thoughtfully curated collection of inspiring works at The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86). For those unable to attend in person, the complete lineup of featured titles can be viewed online at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/ . Readers can also browse The Maple Staple Magazine’s Fall and Winter Issue 2025 at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

