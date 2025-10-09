Odella Glenn’s 'Searching for God' Inspires Spiritual Renewal at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

Searching For GOD

The inspiring spiritual memoir guides readers on a transformative journey to rediscover faith and deepen their relationship with God.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, the quiet strength of faith finds its voice through Odella Glenn’s deeply personal book, “Searching for God: After Drifting Away”. Presented by The Maple Staple at Hall 5.1 D86, the title joins a diverse lineup of over 100 literary works featured from October 15–19, 2025.In “Searching for God: After Drifting Away,” Odella Glenn invites readers into her awakening—from years of routine faith to a transformative encounter with the living God. What began as a season of distance turned into a testimony of rediscovery, as she realized that belief without intimacy is only the beginning of knowing Him.Her story resonates with believers who may have found themselves spiritually drifting—those who attend, serve, and pray, yet feel an ache for something deeper. Through honest storytelling and heartfelt insight, Glenn offers both comfort and challenge: that every detour can lead home when the heart seeks God sincerely.Odella Glenn writes from lived experience, offering an honest and relatable perspective on faith, purpose, and spiritual renewal. Her journey from outward belief to inward transformation reflects a deep understanding of what it means to truly encounter God. Through her testimony, she invites readers to look inward, reflect deeply, and embrace the lasting joy of a restored relationship with Him.Visitors to The Maple Staple’s booth can explore Glenn’s work alongside titles spanning fiction, memoir, poetry, and more—each chosen for its ability to inspire reflection and connection.To discover the full range of books showcased at the fair, visit https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/, with additional author features included in MapleStaple Magazine’s Fall & Winter 2025 issue at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/. Through Glenn’s words, “Searching for God: After Drifting Away” becomes more than a book; it becomes an invitation. One that reminds readers that no matter how far they’ve wandered, God’s presence has never moved.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It’s more than a bookstore—it’s a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that’ll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors’ books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

