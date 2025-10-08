Lorraine Rominger’s 'The Rangity Tango Kids' Celebrates the Heart of Rural California

The Rangity Tango Kids: The story of a fifth-generation farm family in rural California

A nostalgic memoir of family, farming, and love showcased at The Maple Staple booth during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, visitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair will step into the heart of mid-century rural California through Lorraine Rominger’s debut memoir, “The Rangity Tango Kids: The Story of a Fifth-Generation Farm Family in Rural California”. First published in 2016, the book will be featured at The Maple Staple’s booth in Hall 5.1 D86 from October 15–19, 2025, alongside more than 100 featured titles from diverse literary voices.In “The Rangity Tango Kids: The Story of a Fifth-Generation Farm Family in Rural California,” Rominger shares an intimate portrait of her childhood growing up on a fifth-generation farm outside Winters, California. As the eldest of 17 grandchildren, she captures the laughter, labor, and love that defined life on the family farm. What began as a tribute to her late mother became a moving reflection on heritage, resilience, and the power of family.With vivid storytelling and a touch of humor, Rominger recalls days spent working in the fields, attending a one-room schoolhouse, and playing alongside her many cousins—“running around like a bunch of orangutans,” as one farmhand fondly put it, inspiring the book’s title.Lorraine Rominger’s life journey stretches far beyond the family farm. After a 25-year career in music, television and film, she served as the Deputy Director of the Goldman Environmental Prize in San Francisco for 20 years. Yet, no matter where her career has taken her, Rominger’s heart has always remained rooted in the farmland of her youth.“The Rangity Tango Kids: The Story of a Fifth-Generation Farm Family in Rural California” is available on major online platforms, including Amazon.Visitors can discover Rominger’s work and other remarkable titles at The Maple Staple’s booth or explore the full collection online at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/. Additional features and author spotlights are available in The Maple Staple Magazine’s Fall & Winter 2025 issue at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/. Learn more about Lorraine Rominger’s publications and professional journey at www.lorrainerominger.com.

