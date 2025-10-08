Jasmine Gordon’s 'Married and Lonely' Offers Spiritual Guidance and Strength for Women of Faith

Married and Lonely: Along the Journey of Kingdom Women

This transformative study guide inspires hope and renewal at the Maple Staple booth during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readers and book enthusiasts attending this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair are in for an inspiring encounter as Evangelist Jasmine Gordon’s transformative study guide, “Married and Lonely: Along the Journey of Kingdom Women,” takes center stage at The Maple Staple booth (Hall 5.1 D86) from October 15–19, 2025.Gordon’s “Married and Lonely: Along the Journey of Kingdom Women” is a deeply reflective and empowering guide crafted for women navigating the emotional and spiritual complexities of marriage and faith. With heartfelt wisdom and practical insight, the book provides a roadmap for women—both single and married—to identify their purpose, strengthen their relationships, and deepen their connection with God.Beyond its focus on marital life, the guide’s timeless principles also speak to men, the divorced, and the widowed, offering a universal message of restoration and hope.Evangelist Jasmine Gordon, an internationally recognized author, gospel minister, and television host, continues to impact lives through her faith-driven mission. Her published works include “Fear Not! There is Still Power in Prayer,” “38 Reasons for Unanswered Prayers,” and “Daily Restorational: A 52 Weeks of Devotion”. As a chaplain, she provides comfort to the grieving and spiritual guidance to those in life’s most vulnerable moments.Her book, “Married and Lonely: Along the Journey of Kingdom Women,” stands as both a companion and a call to action for readers who desire lasting change in their life, marriage, and ministry.Staying true to its vision of amplifying diverse literary voices worldwide, The Maple Staple brings together a remarkable lineup of stories to the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025. Featuring over 100 titles across a wide range of genres, each work embodies creativity, purpose, and the shared human journey. The full collection is available for exploration online at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/. For more literary insights, readers can also browse the latest Fall and Winter 2025 issue of The Maple Staple Magazine, available at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/. As the Frankfurt Book Fair opens its doors this October, Gordon’s work reminds visitors that faith, when coupled with understanding and purpose, can transform even the loneliest seasons of life into journeys of grace and renewal.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It’s more than a bookstore—it’s a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that’ll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors’ books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.