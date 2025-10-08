Karl Berger Showcases Historical Fiction Novels at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

Clipperton The Wound Closest to the Sun Novel

Following a successful LA signing, Berger meets readers in Frankfurt to explore the human cost of war, love, and moral choices.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karl Berger, the acclaimed novelist whose works highlight the lasting human impact of war and moral complexity, joins the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, presented by The Maple Staple. Taking place from October 15–19, 2025, the fair offers readers and literary enthusiasts the opportunity to engage directly with authors from around the world.On October 17, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berger will host an exclusive two-hour book signing at The Maple Staple Booth in Hall 5.1 D86. Visitors will have the opportunity to receive signed copies of his two novels, “Clipperton” and "The Wound Closest to the Sun,” including German-language editions for German-speaking readers. Full details of the session are available on The Maple Staple’s exhibitor profile at https://connect.buchmesse.de/newfront/sessions/20461. This Frankfurt appearance marks Berger’s second major book signing of the year, following a successful event in April 2025 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books under Inks and Bindings.Born in Munich in 1941, Karl Berger grew up witnessing the aftermath of World War II—a perspective that infuses his work with authenticity and emotional depth. Now a pediatrician and longtime U.S. resident, he channels his understanding of human resilience and moral responsibility into every page.At the Frankfurt Book Fair, Berger will present his two most celebrated novels. His debut, “Clipperton,” begins as a gripping adventure but evolves into a profound meditation on inherited guilt and the haunting legacy of Auschwitz.In his second novel, “The Wound Closest to the Sun,” Berger explores the forbidden love between a German soldier and a French woman, highlighting personal courage amid the oppressive forces of anti-Semitic persecution. Through these stories, Berger explores how love and loss intersect with ethical challenges, revealing the human spirit’s resilience in a turbulent world.Attendees of the Frankfurt Book Fair are invited to engage with Berger directly, discuss the historical and moral themes embedded in his work, and gain deeper insight into the personal narratives that inform his storytelling.In addition to Berger’s novels, The Maple Staple will feature a curated collection of over 100 inspiring titles across multiple genres. Visitors can preview the complete selection of works that will be on display at the Frankfurt Book Fair at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/. To learn more about Karl Berger and his literary journey, readers can explore his full-spread feature in Maple Staple Magazine’s Fall & Winter 2025 issue (pages 34–35) at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/. About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It’s more than a bookstore—it’s a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that’ll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors’ books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

