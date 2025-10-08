Minor ‘Commits Crime With Adult’ Even if Elder Is Cleared

Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a defendant, who was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for a murder he committed when he was 17 years old, is entitled to a resentencing hearing because he committed the crime with an adult—one of the relief-triggering factors under the statutory scheme—even if the other party later had her conviction for the killing overturned.

