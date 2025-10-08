Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Krzysztof Garlewicz: Turning Setbacks Into Breakthroughs

Krzysztof Garlewicz

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released a compelling new episode featuring Krzysztof ‘Kris’ Garlewicz.



In this inspiring conversation, Garlewicz shares how he navigated devastating challenges—including his daughter’s rare disease and experiences of betrayal in business—by choosing resilience over defeat. Through faith, family, and perseverance, he transformed personal setbacks into opportunities to lead and support others during their darkest moments.



“Life can hit you hard in ways you never expect,” says Garlewicz. “But I’ve learned that resilience, faith, and leaning on family can turn the hardest moments into breakthroughs—not just for yourself, but for those around you.”



Listeners will gain insight into how Garlewicz channels adversity into leadership, showing that even in moments of profound difficulty, hope and determination can guide meaningful action.



The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.



In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Krzysztof Garlewicz on The Success Network® YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/XB1Iz_1b7EQ.



About Breaking Barriers:

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.



