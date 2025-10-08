Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Christopher Brown: Redefining Wealth Through Purpose and Legacy

Chris Brown

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released an inspiring new episode featuring Christopher Brown, founder of Ivy League Financial Advisors.



In this episode, Brown reflects on leaving a successful career in management consulting to pursue a calling that went beyond traditional definitions of success. Today, he helps high-net-worth clients align their wealth with deeper purpose, showing that money is only part of the story.



“True fulfillment doesn’t come from a balance sheet alone,” says Brown. “It comes from aligning wealth with values, purpose, and the legacy you want to leave behind.”



Brown candidly discusses overcoming burnout and self-doubt on his path to building a firm that emphasizes life planning alongside financial advising. From legacy and estate planning to guiding clients toward meaning-driven decisions, his work demonstrates that financial advising at its best is about more than money—it’s about the meaning of life.



The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.



In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Christopher Brown on The Success Network® YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/sGF2ze9BQzA.



About Breaking Barriers:

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.