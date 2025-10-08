Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts 2025 Gauteng Ethics Summit, 9 to 10 Oct

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), under the leadership of the Acting Speaker, Honourable Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, will from 9–10 October host the 2025 Gauteng Ethics Summit, a landmark engagement aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on ethics, governance and integrity across the Legislative Sector and different arms of the State.

This year’s summit promises to be a stimulating and thought-provoking engagement, as it delves into critical topics such as corporate governance, transparency, media reporting, conflicts of interest, compliance, enforcement and integrity with ethical standards.

These discussions are expected to be vital in ensuring that the Legislative Sector continues to safeguard the moral fabric of society while advancing efforts to promote ethical conduct in Gauteng and across South Africa.

As with many countries around the world, South Africa continues to face serious ethical challenges including corruption, abuse of power, and unethical conduct which undermine good governance, the rule of law, and public trust. This summit therefore seeks to bring together key stakeholders in the Legislative Sector to reflect, share knowledge, and develop actionable strategies that reinforce ethical behaviour and accountability in public institutions.

The 2025 Gauteng Ethics Summit will convene legislators, governance experts, academics, civil society and the media to deliberate on a range of pertinent themes, including:

Recent developments across South Africa’s ethical landscape

The global impact of the push for economic and environmental justice

Best practices for establishing and evaluating internal ethical channels within different spheres of government

Approaches to risk mitigation in the Legislative Sector through informed decision-making

Building a common understanding of ethical governance in the public service through the Legislative Sector machinery

Through these critical engagements, the summit aims to strengthen institutional integrity, enhance public accountability and reaffirm the Legislature’s commitment to transparent, ethical, and people-centred governance.

Details of the summit:

Date: 9–10 October 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre

Enquiries:

Ms Thabisile Nzuke

Cell: 082 619 4411

E-mail: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates