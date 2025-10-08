Submit Release
Changes to Criminal Procedure Rules

The rules clarify that applicants are entirely responsible for notifying the media about reporting restrictions. Crown and magistrates’ courts have email distributions lists which parties can use to notify the media.

The new rule means that media organisations can participate in hearings and challenge restrictions. This reflects the media’s role in open justice – holding the justice system to account and ensuring public confidence in the criminal courts.

Legal professionals should review their current reporting restriction application processes and ensure compliance with the rules. Failure to notify the media may result in applications being refused or restrictions being lifted.

Explore the Criminal Procedure Rules 2025.

