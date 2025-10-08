Mark Evans becomes 181st president of the Law Society

Mark is the first president from Wales in 22 years, and only the third in our 200-year history.

As president, Mark is committed to making sure that the voices of members across England, Wales and abroad are heard and represented, while championing the values of inclusivity, innovation and resilience.

With over 28 years’ experience working in property and private client law and four years as a lecturer, Mark brings extensive experience of the legal profession.

Mark was a member of our Wales Committee for nine years and acted as chair for four of those years.

He’s been on our Council for more than nine years and was a former president and chair of the Cheshire and North Wales Law Society.

Mark said, “I am honoured to serve as Law Society president as we round out our bicentennial year.

"During my presidential year I look forward to championing the profession in England and Wales and demonstrating to the next generation that there is a place for them in the legal sector.

"I will also encourage our members to look to the future with aspiration, confidence and optimism.”

A profession fit for the future

The legal profession is constantly evolving and growing. According to our annual statistics report 2023, 33,000 solicitors are expected to be admitted to the profession by 2027.

While we’re seeing greater diversity across our membership, it remains a priority for Mark to continue supporting those entering the profession and making sure all solicitors feels like they belong.

Mark says: “There are still significant challenges for prospective solicitors, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I want to ensure young people are aware of the routes they can take to qualify and are confident that their legal education and training prepare them well for their careers.”

Mark’s experience in education has led to a deep understanding and commitment to enhancing the quality and standards of legal education and training.

“It is critical that aspiring solicitors in Wales have access to the same opportunities as those in England.

“I’ll continue to urge the Welsh government to at least match the offer available to young people in England and fund the level 7 apprenticeship so students can stay and train in Wales, therefore reducing legal deserts.”

Mark will make sure that the government understands the barriers to growth that the legal sector faces – from court disrepair to justice system investment.

“We now need to hold the government accountable on its commitment to technology, so firms of all sizes can access the skilled workforce they need to thrive as the sector continues to move forward.”

Championing our members

Alongside the excellent work our members deliver for clients, many solicitors volunteer their time to further the legal profession.

Mark will launch our flagship Get Involved programme, making sure that solicitors from all walks of life can shape the decisions that affect their day-to-day practice.

Mark stated: “Solicitors are part of a diverse community, with many volunteering their time to strengthen the profession locally and nationally.

“As president I want to recognise those contributions and to inspire more solicitors to raise their voices and help shape the future of the profession.”

He’ll encourage members to participate in the programme to share their opinions and expertise.

Using the knowledge gathered, Mark will advocate to government and parliament on the value that solicitors add to society, as well as the value of our work internationally.

He’ll also promote the existing benefits that we can provide to our members, including member communities and networks, Law Society Learning, events and guidance for firms of all sizes.

Supporting solicitor wellbeing

As president, Mark will use this opportunity to speak out about mental health and support solicitors in managing their own welfare.

Mark commented: “Long hours, high workloads and client care can have an impact on solicitors. It is critical that we continue the conversation about mental health and wellbeing and ensure that it is not stigmatised.”

The president will work with LawCare to promote the ‘Life in the Law’ report and use the information gathered to shape ongoing conversations around mental health and wellbeing.

“This year, I aim to support solicitors by holding crucial discussions on wellbeing across the legal sector and by engaging with local law societies, communities and networks to ensure we are united in prioritising our members’ welfare.

“I will champion solicitor wellbeing, and encourage the profession to become more inclusive and to provide the support that solicitors need to thrive.”

Additionally, the president will identify and deliver on areas that impact on solicitor wellbeing by building on our in-house ethics framework and continuing to speak out on institutional issues that impact the ability of lawyers to do their jobs effectively.