RevenueCat to Host New York City’s First App Week, Bringing Together App Creators From Around the Globe

The Inaugural Week-Long Event Will Unfold as a Series of Interactive Sessions–Led by Mobile Visionaries From the World’s Largest Apps

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevenueCat, the platform powering in-app purchases for more than 50,000 apps, today announced it will host New York City’s first App Week. The inaugural week-long event will bookend the second year of RevenueCat’s App Growth Annual conference. Running from October 13th to 16th, New York App Week is anticipated to bring together 1,000 app founders and growth leaders from around the globe. New York City mobile creators are invited to attend a series of interactive sessions, where they’ll gain a behind-the-scenes look at the strategies driving revenue for the world’s largest apps.

Over the last year there has been an explosion of app creation, with over 100,000 apps now being shipped to app stores each month, compared to around 60,000 per month just last year. But, as barriers to entry break down, due to vibe coding and other AI efficiencies, the challenge shifts from simply launching apps to making money off of them. The companies that will succeed and outpace competitors are the ones with an intimate understanding of in-app payment complexities and how to navigate App Store regulations.

New York App Week will center around RevenueCat’s App Growth Annual, a one-day, limited attendance event at which leaders from over 100 app companies, including Duolingo, AllTrails, AccuWeather and Conde Nast, will share insights into how they cracked the code on monetizing their leading apps. Attendees will have front-row seats to the finals of RevenueCat’s paywall speed building championship and Shipaton Awards. After application numbers reached the thousands, the company expanded its programming to the entire week in effort to involve the larger New York City app community of developers and entrepreneurs.

The schedule of over a dozen events open to the robust New York app community is designed to connect app builders and growth teams with their peers in a citywide series of meetups, workshops and happy hours, including:

● Health and Wellness App Cocktail Hour, 7pm on Monday October 13th: Creators can chat over cocktails about development bottlenecks at this casual meet and greet for health and wellness app builders.

● 5k Along the Hudson, 7:30am on Wednesday October 15th: Runna, the app recently acquired by Strava, and RevenueCat will host a morning jog and chat. Everyone who registers will receive a 2-week free trial to Runna and a custom finisher medal.

● Turkish Tech Founders Meetup, 7pm on Wednesday October 15th: Turkish app creators can meet 11 of the leaders behind Turkey’s fastest-growing, most downloaded and highest earning apps. Travelling all the way from Turkey the delegation will share their stories and experiences, allowing stateside developers to build valuable cross continental connections.

● Caffeinated Design Lab, 10am on Wednesday October 15th: During the hands-on event app developers can bring their apps and prototypes and Lickability will provide quick design, product, and UX critiques over coffee.

● Golf at Chelsea Piers, 5pm on Wednesday October 15th: App creators can discuss app testing with Applause while practicing their swing.

● Women in Apps Brunch, 11:30am on Thursday October 16th: RevenueCat brings together women app founders and builders to share ideas and stories over a sit-down brunch in Soho.

“New York City is home to a large portion of the U.S. app creator community,” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat. “There are week-long New York events dedicated to a number of industries from retail to advertising, but app development–which sits at the intersection of all those industries–has never had its own week. Our goal with New York App Week is to fill this gap and bring together the global app industry’s best and brightest.”

RevenueCat’s App Growth Annual conference has grown 166% in the last year, with attendees increasing from 150 to 400. Members of the press are encouraged to attend and can RSVP by contacting revenuecat@channelvmedia.com.

About RevenueCat

RevenueCat is the leading platform for consumer app monetization. Developers use RevenueCat to easily build, manage, and grow their businesses across iOS, Android, and the web — handling billing, analytics, and conversion optimization for subscriptions, consumables, lifetime purchases, and virtual currency. Today, over 50,000 apps use RevenueCat to power their revenue, including top names like ChatGPT, Notion, and ClassDojo. Learn more at revenuecat.com.



